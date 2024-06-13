ReliaQuest promotes three teammates to key leadership positions to accelerate Go to Market growth

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReliaQuest, the global leader in enterprise cybersecurity technology, today announced the promotion of three teammates to key leadership positions within the Go to Market organization. Laurie Morylak, SVP of Global Marketing, is now ReliaQuest’s Chief Marketing Officer. John Fedoronko, Vice President of Customer Success, is now Senior Vice President of Global Sales. Alyssa Ratz, Director of Customer Success, is now Vice President of Customer Success. They will report to Colin O’Connor, President of Field Operations.





“We continue to see the global cybersecurity market coming toward us, as enterprise security teams look for more optionality and modularity within their security stack. Laurie, John and Alyssa have spent significant time with our customer base over the past several years and uniquely understand how we solve this challenge with our GreyMatter technology,” said ReliaQuest Founder and CEO Brian Murphy. “I’m proud that ReliaQuest promotes from within more than 50 percent of the time. Each of these teammates has made a major impact on the company and will continue to support our growth globally.”

Laurie Morylak has been with ReliaQuest since 2019, helping to grow the company’s global brand with a clear understanding of marketing’s role in driving company outcomes and revenue. She is responsible for the entire marketing funnel, leading a global team that includes field and channel marketing, demand generation, digital marketing, product marketing, content strategy, analyst relations, creative and social media.

John Fedoronko joined ReliaQuest in 2016 as an Enterprise Account Executive, growing with the company through increasingly responsible sales leadership roles, including as the company’s first sales leader in EMEA when ReliaQuest opened its London operating center in 2020. Most recently as Vice President of Customer Success, John was responsible for leading ReliaQuest’s global customer success team, which works with our 1,000+ customers around the world. As SVP of Global Sales, John will oversee ReliaQuest’s enterprise sales, partners and sales engineering teams, helping us Make Security Possible for even more security teams around the world.

Alyssa Ratz has been with ReliaQuest since 2019, helping to grow the company’s customer success function to serve an increasing number of global security teams with ReliaQuest’s GreyMatter technology. In 2022 she was promoted to Director of Customer Success, leading a large team of customer success managers. As Vice President, Alyssa will be responsible for the entire Customer Success team globally, which delivers cybersecurity outcomes and value to ReliaQuest customers.

“ReliaQuest’s GreyMatter technology, which integrates with security teams’ existing infrastructure, is helping thousands of enterprise security leaders drastically increase visibility and leverage automation for faster and more effective security operations,” said Colin O’Connor, ReliaQuest President of Field Operations. “We know there are many more security teams around the world who could benefit from our unique platform. With the additional leadership of Laurie, John and Alyssa, our entire Go to Market team is laser-focused on supporting them.”

About ReliaQuest

ReliaQuest exists to Make Security Possible. Our security operations platform, GreyMatter, automates detection, investigation and response across cloud, endpoint, and on-premises tools and applications. GreyMatter is cloud native, built on an open XDR architecture and delivered as a service any time of the day, anywhere in the world. With over 800 customers worldwide and 1,200+ teammates working across six global operating centers, ReliaQuest is driving outcomes for the most trusted enterprise brands in the world. We exist to make security possible. For more information visit www.reliaquest.com.

Contacts

Kim Hill



ReliaQuest Head of Corporate Communications



khill@reliaquest.com