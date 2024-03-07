ReliaQuest Names Jody Keeling General Counsel and Laura Westerman Tanner Chief People Officer

The announcements exemplify ReliaQuest’s promote-from-within culture and support ReliaQuest’s continued scale as the global leader in cybersecurity

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReliaQuest, a force multiplier of security operations, today announced the promotion of two key members of the company’s executive team. Jody Keeling, VP and Corporate Counsel, is now General Counsel. Laura Westerman Tanner, Director and Corporate Counsel, is now Chief People Officer, overseeing all of ReliaQuest’s people business partners and human resources functions.





“Jody and Laura have played critical roles in ReliaQuest’s growth and scale, allowing us to increase the pace of innovation while we deliver outcomes to a growing number of customers around the world,” said ReliaQuest Founder and CEO Brian Murphy. “They are laser-focused on the customer and the problem that we solve, and these new positions will allow them to continue to drive that focus through all areas of the business.”

Jody Keeling has led ReliaQuest’s legal function since joining the company in 2017 as corporate attorney. Since that time, Keeling has impacted every area of the company, from filing over 80 patents that make up ReliaQuest’s GreyMatter security operations platform, to supporting the company’s commercial contracting, real estate, and M&A activities, such as ReliaQuest’s $160 million acquisition of Digital Shadows in 2022. Keeling is also responsible for ReliaQuest’s corporate governance, including ongoing support for KKR’s $300 million investment in ReliaQuest. Additionally, Keeling has led important companywide projects, such as leading a task force to increase automation within ReliaQuest’s GreyMatter platform and its internal operations. Keeling previously served as Senior Commercial Counsel at iQor, a digital transformation and customer experience technology firm. He began his career as an associate at Holland & Knight LLP in Tampa.

Laura Westerman Tanner joined ReliaQuest in 2019 to help advise on employment and corporate related matters. Since that time, she has played a major role in ReliaQuest’s international expansion into Europe and India and has supported global teammates with country-specific policies and employment contracts, to include those in the UK, Netherlands, Canada, India, Ireland, Germany and Singapore. She has also supported recruiting and helped to integrate employees of acquired companies into ReliaQuest’s global teams. Additionally, she manages ReliaQuest’s corporate insurance and helps oversee ReliaQuest’s corporate governance function for all foreign country operations. Tanner previously served as Partner at Burr & Foreman, LLP, focusing on litigation.

About ReliaQuest

ReliaQuest is the force multiplier of security operations. Our security operations platform, GreyMatter, automates detection, investigation and response across cloud, endpoint, and on-premises tools and applications. GreyMatter is cloud native, built on an open XDR architecture and delivered as a service any time of the day, anywhere in the world. With over 700 customers worldwide and 1,200 teammates working across six global operating centers, ReliaQuest is driving outcomes for the most trusted enterprise brands in the world. We exist to make security possible. For more information, visit www.reliaquest.com.

Contacts

Kim Hill



ReliaQuest Head of Corporate Communications



khill@reliaquest.com