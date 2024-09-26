ReliaQuest Launches First Autonomous, Self-Learning AI Agent for Security Operations

Pioneering Use of Agentic AI for Threat Detection, Containment, Investigation and Response Will Automate 98% of Security Alerts

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReliaQuest, the global leader in enterprise cybersecurity technology, today announced the first autonomous AI agent for security operations, enabling faster threat detection, containment, investigation and response. This advancement will automate 98% of security alerts and continue to drive mean time to contain threats for ReliaQuest customers to under five minutes.





An agentic AI, or AI Agent, is a technology that can understand and solve problems without human intervention, as well as continuously self-learn and improve. Unlike Generative AI that typically just summarizes events and alerts, AI agents are designed to think, act, and learn, making real-time decisions to address security incidents.

ReliaQuest’s GreyMatter platform has used AI for years to automate security operations and reduce the mean time to contain threats. This latest development represents a major step forward, empowering organizations to respond even more quickly and effectively to security incidents without sacrificing visibility. It gives customers the ability to train their own self-learning AI Agent on their own environment.

The ReliaQuest AI agent has been trained with over a decade of end-to-end incident response data and experience. It continuously adds to its knowledge with real time information on the threat landscape and customers’ environments. This makes it uniquely able to eliminate the mundane tier 1 and tier 2 activities of security operations. Working autonomously, the AI agent learns how to action an alert, analyze it, and execute all necessary tasks using customer-relevant data in a secure, private environment, eliminating the risk of AI hallucinations.

“Corporate security teams are too talented to be stuck working tickets,” said ReliaQuest Founder and CEO Brian Murphy. “Integrating our AI Agent into the GreyMatter platform, with a decade of expertise and data, gets security teams out of monotonous alerts that take too much time and add little value to security operations, getting them to the right outcomes for their business within minutes – not hours or days.”

“There has been so much hype around AI in the security industry, but until now, very few practical applications that truly free up cyber teams to do meaningful investigations,” said Dannie Combs, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN). “ReliaQuest’s new AI Agent represents the future of security. With the ability to work across our diverse tech stack, this capability will help us investigate activity of interest without sacrificing visibility or control.”

Trust in AI systems is often seen as the biggest hurdle to adoption. With this in mind, ReliaQuest designed its AI Agent to provide complete transparency and explainability for customers, allowing users to inspect the AI’s decision-making processes. In addition, because world class security teams review and provide feedback at every stage of an investigation, the AI Agent will become more accurate and consistent over time.

For more information on how ReliaQuest is revolutionizing cybersecurity with agentic AI, please read our new whitepaper: https://www.reliaquest.com/resources/white-papers/applying-agentic-ai-to-security-operations/

And visit the ReliaQuest website: www.reliaquest.com

About ReliaQuest

ReliaQuest exists to Make Security Possible. Our security operations platform, GreyMatter, allows security teams to detect, contain, investigate and respond to threats within minutes, regardless of the data source. GreyMatter eliminates Tier 1 and Tier 2 activities out of security operations, allowing security teams to focus on what matters most. ReliaQuest is the only cybersecurity technology company that delivers outcomes specific to each organization’s unique architecture, technology and business needs – making the customer the platform.

With over 1,000 customers and 1,200 teammates across six global operating centers, ReliaQuest Makes Security Possible for the most trusted enterprise brands in the world. Learn more at www.reliaquest.com.

Contacts

Kim Hill



ReliaQuest Head of Corporate Communications



khill@reliaquest.com