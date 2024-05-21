ReliaQuest Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReliaQuest is proud to again be Certified by Great Place To Work. The prestigious award is based on what current employees say about their experience working at ReliaQuest. This year, nearly 90% of employees agreed with the statement that ReliaQuest is “a great place to work” – over 30 points higher than the average U.S. company.





“ReliaQuest is proud to again be certified again as a Great Place To Work,” said ReliaQuest Founder and CEO Brian Murphy. “This is a testament to the hard work and focus of our teammates to deliver for the customer.”

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that ReliaQuest stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

ReliaQuest has consistently been certified as a Great Place to Work, among other accolades. This is due to the company’s commitment to development of its 1200+ global teammates, as they work to deliver cybersecurity outcomes to the largest enterprise brands in the world through ReliaQuest’s GreyMatter security operations platform. ReliaQuest invests significant resources in supporting its teammates through world-class benefits and other unique resources, such as full-time mental performance coaches who help teammates adopt high performance principles to get a little bit better every day.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About ReliaQuest

ReliaQuest is the force multiplier of security operations. Our security operations platform, GreyMatter, automates detection, investigation and response across cloud, endpoint, and on-premises tools and applications. GreyMatter is cloud native, built on an open XDR architecture and delivered as a service any time of the day, anywhere in the world. With over 800 customers worldwide and 1,200+ teammates working across six global operating centers, ReliaQuest is driving outcomes for the most trusted enterprise brands in the world. We exist to make security possible.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

