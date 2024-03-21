Reliant Health Partners Reinforces Market Leadership and Client Commitment with Strategic Branding Update 

Data Innovation, Service Excellence, and Ease of Experience Continue to Drive Client Success, Savings, and Satisfaction





CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a strategic move to align its external image with its internal achievements, Reliant Health Partners (“RHP” or “the company”), a leader in medical claims repricing, is proud to announce a refresh of its brand identity. This brand evolution is an initiative to ensure that RHP’s market presence captures the essence of what it stands for today: a leader committed to delivering exceptional value through data-driven innovation, without compromising on its core principles and service excellence RHP clients have come to expect.

“Through years of learning and innovation, RHP has consistently helped employers achieve maximum health plan savings with minimum noise through our proprietary data models,” said Jason McLaren, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled to build on our core principles and highlight our rebranding as it marks a significant milestone in our journey to enhance our clients’ experience and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

RHP’s new brand identity reflects its:

Dynamic approach to innovation: the new communication strategy highlights the effectiveness of RHP’s data-driven model, underscoring this cornerstone of its business and unmatched value to clients.

Dependable client service: the new logo symbolizes the company's commitment to leading-edge solutions and shaping the future of claims repricing. Hidden within the logo are the R-H-P letters, as a testament to the ongoing work in the background to deliver the best solutions to clients.

Uncomplicated and effortless experience: new colors and imagery represent RHP's vibrant, innovative spirit and ability to bring best-in-class results with minimal noise and business disruption.

For more details about the refreshed brand and how Reliant continues to set the benchmark for excellence and innovation in claims repricing, please visit https://www.relianthp.com/.

About Reliant Health Partners:

Reliant Health Partners is an innovative medical claims repricing service provider, helping employers achieve maximum health plan savings with minimum noise. We tailor our services to each client’s needs, providing everything from individual specialty claims repricing to full plan replacement as a high-performance, open-access network alternative.

Founded in 2010, Reliant pioneered a smarter claims repricing methodology that lets us make more informed repricing decisions. Referencing a comprehensive set of real-world data points, it’s fully customized for each of our clients. The result is a better-informed repricing strategy, for consistently fair and defensible pricing.

