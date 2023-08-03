Reliance Matrix Partners with Zywave, an Insurance Tech Company Providing Innovative, Cloud-Based, Digital Agency Management Systems to Brokers

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reliance Matrix, a leading absence and employee benefits company, has partnered with insurance tech company Zywave, the leading provider of cloud-based, digital agency management systems for brokers. Zywave’s CPQ – Employee Benefits solution, which will now feature Reliance Matrix dental and vision products, is designed to make quoting and placing plans simple and streamlined.





“A partnership with Zywave is a huge win for everyone,” said Matthew Ennis, Director, Strategy, Product & Marketing. “Brokers have the opportunity to quote and place our plans for their clients with ease thanks to the greater efficiency that Zywave offers, and Reliance Matrix benefits from new exposure generated by having a presence on this game-changing platform.”

Reliance Matrix and Zywave are aligned in their posture as technology-driven companies. This collaboration keeps Reliance Matrix on the cutting-edge of insurance technology and readies the enterprise for the digital revolution of the industry, which shows no signs of slowing down.

“By placing our products on the Zywave platform, Reliance Matrix has opened itself up to a host of new business,” Ennis asserted. “The sheer volume of quotes Reliance Matrix will now be able to access could never be matched through traditional quoting methods. This partnership illustrates our commitment to staying at the forefront of industry technological advancements.”

About Reliance Matrix

Reliance Matrix delivers employee benefit, absence management and workforce productivity solutions through the financial stability of a top-rated insurance carrier, the proven innovation of an absence TPA, and the daily commitment of thousands of team members across America. Where larger competitors offer size, we inspire confidence and long term engagement through integration, reliability and dedication to providing customized solutions. Born in 1907, Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company is a leading provider of employee benefits, absence management and retirement savings solutions. Matrix Absence Management traces its roots to Silicon Valley at the dawn of the tech boom. Seamless and secure, we innovate and deliver products and programs to help individuals, employers, brokers and fiduciaries protect and nurture those most important to them. Reliance Matrix is a member of the Tokio Marine Group. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., the ultimate holding company of the Tokio Marine Group, is incorporated in Japan and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Tokio Marine Group operates in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and life insurance sectors globally. The Group’s main operating subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire (TMNF), was founded in 1879 and is the oldest and leading property and casualty insurer in Japan.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Zywave’s all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals—their own Modern RevOps Machine. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies, and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

