Reliance Matrix Partners with Pasito to Transform Employee Benefits Engagement and Value

Innovative platform enhances understanding, participation and value throughout the benefits life cycle

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliance Matrix, a technology-driven employee benefits and absence management company, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Pasito, a leading provider of personalized benefits decision support and communication tools. This collaboration marks a significant advance in the company’s supplemental health strategy, pairing robust, flexible insurance products with unparalleled client service and value.

“Employees need more than just information on their benefits. They’re looking for a benefits experience tailored to their financial, physical and mental wellbeing,” said Stephen Ring, Vice President of Supplemental Benefits Distribution at Reliance Matrix. “This partnership represents a major step forward in our commitment to improving how employees interact with their benefits, during enrollment and throughout their benefits journey."

Pasito's suite of AI-powered tools are designed to enhance employee engagement at and beyond benefits enrollment time while streamlining administration year-round. Tools include:

Proactive Decision Support : Pasito provides personalized recommendations to help employees choose health and supplemental plans that eliminate gaps. By connecting to health plan data and offering real-time guidance, Pasito helps employees compare options and make informed decisions.

: Pasito provides personalized recommendations to help employees choose health and supplemental plans that eliminate gaps. By connecting to health plan data and offering real-time guidance, Pasito helps employees compare options and make informed decisions. Personalized Communications : Pasito offers year-round automated, tailored communications via email or SMS. Integration with the company's HRIS keeps census data updated, reducing HR and benefits team effort.

: Pasito offers year-round automated, tailored communications via email or SMS. Integration with the company's HRIS keeps census data updated, reducing HR and benefits team effort. Benefits Portals: Pasito creates a branded benefits site that serves as the front door to the employer’s benefits program. There, employees can access plan summaries, play educational videos, and invite dependents to review important information.

“At Pasito, we’re committed to making benefits work for employees and their families,” said Pauline Roteta, Pasito’s CEO. “Partnering with Reliance Matrix allows us to extend this mission to more organizations, reducing manual processes for HR and consultants, and delivering the personalized benefits experience that employees deserve.”

This collaboration is part of Reliance Matrix’s broader strategy to bring cutting-edge, technology-driven benefits solutions to employers nationwide. Pasito’s technology will be available to most new Reliance Matrix clients, as well as existing clients adding supplemental health benefits to their offerings.

About Reliance Matrix

Reliance Matrix delivers employee benefit, absence management, and workforce productivity solutions through the financial stability of a top-rated insurance carrier, the proven innovation of an absence TPA, and the daily commitment of thousands of team members across America. Reliance Matrix is a branding name. Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company (Home Office Schaumburg, IL) is licensed in all states (except New York), the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam. Absence services are provided by Matrix Absence Management, Inc. Product features and availability may vary by state.

Reliance Matrix is a member of the Tokio Marine Group. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., the ultimate holding company of the Tokio Marine Group, is incorporated in Japan and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Tokio Marine Group operates in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance sectors globally.

About Pasito

Pasito’s AI-powered benefits engagement platform delivers a unified benefits education experience. With modules including personalized communications, benefits guides, benefits hub and decision support, Pasito helps employees make better financial and benefits choices, reducing gaps in coverage and simplifying HR workflows. Pasito's technology has helped employers increase benefits understanding, improve employee financial wellness, and enhance employee loyalty.

