Reliable Robotics Selected as a Collier Trophy Finalist

Recognizing unrivaled technical and certification progress of Reliable’s autonomous flight system for aviation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Automation—Reliable Robotics, a leader in autonomous aircraft systems, today announced that it was shortlisted as one of four contenders for the 2023 Robert J. Collier Trophy. The prestigious industry award has been presented annually by the National Aeronautic Association (NAA) for over a century to the most innovative programs, companies and individuals that demonstrate “the greatest achievement in aeronautics or astronautics in America, with respect to improving the performance, efficiency and safety of air or space vehicles” during the prior year.









“The Robert J. Collier Trophy is the pinnacle of aviation achievement, and those who earn it are in rare and historic company,” said Amy Spowart, NAA President and CEO. “The Reliable Robotics team has earned their place in the final selection for the 2023 Collier Trophy and the opportunity to provide more detail about how autonomous flight can be achieved effectively and safely. They are raising the bar for all who follow, and it’s exciting to see where they will lead the industry next.”

Reliable Robotics was selected for achievements in 2023 that highlight the maturity of its autonomous flight system to deliver near-term benefits to the aerospace industry. The uncrewed flight of a large cargo plane with no one on board in November 2023 proved that the safety, reliability and flexibility offered by remote piloting are here today. Reliable flew a Cessna 208B Caravan with a remote pilot commanding the aircraft and handling all voice communications from 50 miles away, marking aviation history. On the certification front, Reliable has the most advanced program for an autonomous flight system with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) acceptance of their autonomous aircraft certification plan in June 2023.

In 2024, Reliable met additional certification milestones with closure of two significant issue papers with the FAA covering full-flight navigation and agreement on the testing and analysis that will be performed to show that these highly automated systems satisfy FAA safety and performance requirements for routine operations in controlled airspace.

“Reliable’s autonomous flight system improves aircraft performance and efficiency, provides cost savings, and most importantly, enhances aviation safety by preventing accidents and saving lives,” said Robert Rose, Co-founder and CEO of Reliable Robotics. “It is an honor to have our team’s accomplishments recognized by the Collier Trophy Selection Committee for a second time, alongside highly respected industry colleagues.”

Reliable’s autonomous flight system includes an “always on” autopilot that enables auto-land, auto-taxi, and auto-takeoff, as well as high-precision navigation and remote piloting capabilities that will prevent common causes of aviation accidents such as Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT) and Loss of Control in Flight (LOC-I). Studies have found that digital safety systems, including continuous engagement autopilot, will prevent nearly 70 percent of general aviation accidents. The system will also have the ability to automatically takeoff and land in more weather conditions at thousands of general aviation airports, enabling more flights to more places including underserved communities.

Reliable Robotics launched in 2017 to bring safe, certified automation systems to commercial aviation. The company’s system enables remote operation of any aircraft type. Reliable’s vision is to transform the way we move goods and people around the planet with safer, more convenient and more affordable air transportation. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and has a distributed global workforce. Learn more and see job openings at https://reliable.co.

