Reliable Robotics Achieves Key Milestones in Large Aircraft Automation Study for the U.S. Air Force

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AFRL—Reliable Robotics, a leader in safety-enhancing aircraft automation systems, has made significant progress towards a working autonomy solution for the U.S. Air Force. Reliable’s automation system enables continuous autopilot engagement through all phases of aircraft operation, including taxi, takeoff and landing with a remote pilot supervising operations. Remotely operating large multi-engine Air Force jets like the KC-135 Stratotanker will enable higher aircraft utilization, more frequent deployment and almost continuous operation to fly further distances unimpeded by crew repositioning logistics. As part of an Air Force-funded contract to examine automation of large aircraft for reduced crew and uncrewed solutions, Reliable Robotics conducted detailed analyses of the applicability of its Remotely Operated Aircraft System (ROAS) to advance cargo logistics and refueling capacity.









Reliable’s most recent report reveals three positive findings related to adapting the system for large U.S. Air Force aircraft:

The airframe examined can readily accommodate required system upgrades for remote operation with only modest adjustments for remote piloting and select refueling operations. Navigation and communications upgrades will support expected future military operating environments.

Large remotely piloted military aircraft can gain efficiency improvements and operational flexibility equivalent to commercial operations without the need to manufacture new aircraft, providing the Air Force with significant financial advantage.

The same levels of system reliability required under FAA certification, and designed into the ROAS architecture and hardware, can be achieved when the system is flying on these larger airframes in the U.S. National Airspace System.

“At Reliable Robotics, we are obsessed with enabling previously unimaginable capabilities for the U.S. Air Force through autonomy,” said David O’Brien, Major General (Ret.), and Senior Vice President of Government Solutions at Reliable Robotics. “Automating existing inventory at fractional costs will provide commanders unprecedented flexibility and safety in meeting acute operational demands with the smallest deployed human footprint.”

Reliable’s certification plan was formally accepted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) earlier this year. Once certified, the system will improve aviation safety with higher precision navigation, sophisticated flight planning capabilities and more robust flight controls with or without onboard crew.

About Reliable Robotics

Reliable Robotics launched in 2017 to bring safe, certified automation systems to commercial aviation. The company’s system enables remote operation of any aircraft type. Reliable’s vision is to transform the way we move goods and people around the planet with safer, more convenient and more affordable air transportation. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and has a distributed global workforce. Learn more and see job openings at https://reliable.co.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

The innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory brings cutting edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. Employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4B budget. Since 2019, has executed 4,671 contracts worth more than $2B to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

Reliable Robotics Corporation and its respective logos are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of the company. Other products and company names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective owners.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

