RELEX Solutions to Provide US Foods® CHEF’STORE™ with Advanced Forecasting, Replenishment, and Planning Capabilities

CHEF’STORE™ leverages RELEX AI-driven technology to unify planning processes across more than 85 locations

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, has been selected by US Foods CHEF’STORE, the warehouse-format retailer for wholesale food and restaurant supplies, to unify their forecast and replenishment, space planning, and promotion planning and optimization solutions. RELEX Solutions will support CHEF’STORE’s more than 85 locations throughout the United States, allowing the chain to achieve greater supply chain efficiency and improved customer experience through the use of their AI-driven, machine learning technology.





Using RELEX, CHEF’STORE will gain access to advanced solutions designed to streamline processes throughout the sales cycle. The chain will leverage RELEX to forecast demand and optimize replenishment, automate planograms to improve store layouts, and evaluate and optimize promotions that will lead to an enhanced customer experience.

“We are pleased to be working with RELEX to advance our merchandising planning solutions needs,” said Irfan Badibanga, president of CHEF’STORE. “RELEX has a comprehensive platform and deep expertise in retail making them an ideal choice for helping us drive additional operational efficiencies as we focus on providing restauranters, smaller foodservice operators, and price-conscious community members the products they need, when they need it.”

“It’s an honor to be supporting the more than 85 CHEF’STORE locations with AI-driven forecast and replenishment, space planning, and promotion planning solutions,” said Keith Adams, senior vice president for North America at RELEX. “We believe RELEX is the ideal solution for their operations as our unified platform enables CHEF’STORE to simplify supply chain and store planning management processes to ensure enhanced efficiencies and value.”

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions helps retailers and consumer brands drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels by maximizing customer satisfaction and minimizing operative costs. Our market-leading, unified supply chain and retail planning platform helps retailers and consumer goods companies align and optimize demand, merchandise, supply chain, and operations planning across the end-to-end value chain. We drive record-high product availability, increased sales, improved sustainability, and the best return on investment in inventory, space, workforce, and capacity. Leading brands like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Stokke, Rite Aid, Sprouts Farmers Market, AutoZone, and PetSmart trust RELEX to optimize their supply chain and retail planning. Go to relexsolutions.com for more.

About CHEF’STORE

CHEF’STORE offers a customer-centric, warehouse-format shopping experience for wholesale food and restaurant supplies at competitive prices. Designed as a one-stop-shop for restaurant operators and foodservice professionals, CHEF’STORE is also an option for non-profit organizations and the public, and no membership is required. CHEF’STORE locations feature an assortment of thousands of food products including fresh meat, produce, dairy, and deli items. Customers will also be able to shop for grocery products, beverages, catering essentials, janitorial supplies, and other restaurant essentials. CHEF’STORE is owned by US Foods and offers more than 85 locations nationwide across 13 states. Visit CHEFSTORE.com to learn more.

