Relatient Named a Fastest-Growing Private Company in the Southeast by Inc. Magazine’s 2024 Inc. Regionals List

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Relatient, the leading patient scheduling platform, has been ranked the 157th on Inc. Magazine’s list of the Southeast Regions’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. The list recognizes the innovative achievements of companies in generating sustainable growth and jobs within a region. Relatient’s continued growth is a direct response to broad challenges within the current healthcare ecosystem, and the urgent need to address them.





Currently, 70% of U.S. adults say the healthcare system fails to meet their needs, while burnout and staff shortages continue to strain health workers and their organizations. Increasingly, healthcare organizations are expanding investment into digital tools that can help simplify both patient access and bulky administrative processes. As nearly half of providers rate patient scheduling as their organization’s “most important” patient experience function, it’s no surprise that Relatient continues to see interest in its simplified scheduling and operational offerings. In fact, over the last two years, the organization has more than doubled the number of appointments it schedules on behalf of healthcare organizations.

“When we first began working with Relatient, we were just looking for a scheduling platform. But within three months, we had a 30% pickup in appointment volume. It showed us that once you become efficient in scheduling, you become efficient everywhere else, too,” said Jeff McPherson, Market president – East TN at Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance and Relatient Client Advisory Board Member. “Relatient has always been a strong partner. They understand what’s important to us and what will help us grow our practice.”

In the last year, Relatient has experienced sustainable growth of its organization and client base, primarily due to its focus on building a client-centric culture. The organization introduced its first client advisory board in October of 2023 and was ranked the top self-scheduling solution by users the same year. In addition to organizational and client-centric advancements, Relatient also focused in the last year on reinvesting in its employees. This initiative has led to increased employee engagement metrics and a more satisfied workforce.

“We’ve done a lot of hard work to make sure that we have the right team in place that will make our partners’ lives easier and help them positively impact the communities and patients they serve. I’m proud to say that we’re growing, and we’re doing so sustainably,” said Jeff Gartland, CEO of Relatient. “We have some of the best talent in the nation, and our collective drive to improve and simplify healthcare is front and center. Our ongoing growth and impact can be directly attributed to that passion throughout our organization.”

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

