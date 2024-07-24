Reinhausen Manufacturing Inc Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for Plant Expansion in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reinhausen Manufacturing Inc. (RM), a subsidiary of Germany-based Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen, is thrilled to announce the official ribbon cutting of its newly expanded manufacturing facility in Humboldt, Tennessee. The ceremony marks the completion of a significant project aimed at enhancing RM’s production capabilities and supporting the growing demand for innovative energy solutions across North America.









Since breaking ground on the expansion earlier this year, the new facility has been designed to support advanced manufacturing processes and increase operational efficiency. The expansion underscores Reinhausen Manufacturing’s long-term commitment to Humboldt and its strategic focus on growth and innovation within the electrical energy technology sector.

“We are immensely proud to complete this expansion and continue our strong partnership with the City of Humboldt, Gibson County, and the State of Tennessee,” said RM`s President and CEO Robert Vary. “This new facility not only allows us to meet the increasing demand for our products but also reinforces our dedication to the local community by creating more job opportunities and fostering economic growth.”

The newly expanded plant is expected to bring a substantial number of highly skilled technical jobs to the region, providing significant economic benefits and strengthening the local workforce. These roles will include positions in engineering, advanced manufacturing, quality control, and research and development. By investing in local talent and offering competitive wages and comprehensive training programs, Reinhausen Manufacturing aims to elevate the technical expertise and career prospects of residents in Humboldt and surrounding areas.

With the US power grid under considerable stress from rising demand and aging infrastructure, including transformers, the need for reliable and innovative energy solutions has never been greater. Long lead times for new transformers, often between 2 to 4 years, coupled with the rapid increase in power demands from data centers and AI technologies, have left many utilities struggling to keep up. Many transformers in use today were installed over 60 years ago, and some manufacturers no longer exist.

Reinhausen Manufacturing is stepping up to provide critical solutions that help utilities meet these challenges. The company offers a range of innovations in asset management, transformer maintenance and service, and life extension strategies. This represents a significant shift, bringing knowledge and expertise from our German parent company closer to end-user utilities in the US, and facilitating modernization efforts that make substations safer and easier to manage. One such innovation is the ETOS Embedded Transformer Operating System, which allows utilities to upgrade their transformers to modern systems.

“The creation of these technical jobs is a testament to our commitment to innovation and community development,” added Vary. “We believe that by empowering our workforce with the skills and knowledge needed for the future, we can drive sustainable growth and maintain our position as a technology leader in the electrical energy market.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony, to be held at the newly expanded plant, will feature key speeches from company executives, local government representatives, and community leaders. Invited attendees will have the opportunity to tour the state-of-the-art facility and learn about the advanced technologies and processes that will be implemented.

About Reinhausen Manufacturing Inc.

Reinhausen Manufacturing Inc., established in 1989, has been a pillar in Humboldt, driving growth in both production and administration. As part of Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH (MR) based in Regensburg, Germany, the company excels globally in the niche markets of electrical energy technology. Founded in 1868, MR remains predominantly family-owned and is currently managed by the fifth generation of the family. With a workforce of 3,550 employees worldwide and a turnover of 750 million Euros last fiscal year, Reinhausen Manufacturing Inc., along with MR, ensures that 50% of the world’s power consumption is effectively regulated by their products.

