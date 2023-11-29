Reibus International Announces CEO Transition

Temy Mancusi-Ungaro named Interim CEO

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reibus International, the world’s largest online marketplace for metals, announces the appointment of Temy Mancusi-Ungaro as its new Interim Chief Executive Officer. The decision to bring Temy on board reflects a new era of investment in the company and Reibus’ continued commitment to driving innovation and growth in the metals industry.









With over 17 years of experience in the B2B Software industry, Temy is a seasoned operator who brings a proven track record of scaling innovative B2B companies, including Reachdesk, Electric, Yext, and CityGrid. He most recently held the position of CEO at Reachdesk, where his acumen for navigating the complexities of scaling a business led the company to be named among the top 100 fastest-growing products, according to G2, for three years in a row.

“We are thrilled to welcome Temy to the Reibus family,” expressed Hrach Simonian, General Partner at Canaan Partners, and a member of the board. “With Temy’s experience scaling software companies combined with the wealth of metals industry expertise on our team, we anticipate significant advancements in our ability to streamline the supply chain for our customers, enhancing our position as the premier platform for the metals industry.”

Temy will be instrumental in setting Reibus up for continued success, with a focus on customer care and a people-centric culture.

“Our goal is to combine great people, innovative software tools, and a customer-centric approach to simplify the delivery of metals across the world,” said Temy Mancusi-Ungaro. “As the only double-blind marketplace with an integrated logistics solution, Reibus offers a platform that can help our customers move metal faster and more efficiently than conventional methods while maintaining privacy. With the support of the board and our investors, I am excited to lead the company into the future as we look to fulfill the vision John Armstrong and team created over five years ago.”

Reibus recently rolled out a new UI and several tools to help customers track the market prices of metals and view all their orders in one place. This is the first of several releases planned for this winter.

John Armstrong, the company’s Founder and current CEO will step back from the day-to-day operations of the business and become Chairman of the Board. Temy’s appointment and John Armstrong’s new role are effective immediately.

Reibus was founded in 2018 as the only independent and anonymous marketplace, utilizing technology to solve ingrained supply chain problems in the metals market. Reibus uses its advanced technology and deep industry knowledge to revolutionize supply chain efficiency by shortening lead times, reducing inventory, streamlining cash flow, and providing logistics services. For more information, visit Reibus at www.Reibus.com.

