Reibus International and AMSCI Forge Strategic Partnership, Appoint Jon Haley, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Reibus, to AMSCI Board of Directors

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reibus International, the leading independent online marketplace for the metals industry, is excited to announce a new partnership with the American Metals Supply Chain Institute (AMSCI). As part of this collaboration, Jon Haley, an esteemed industry veteran and Head of Strategic Partnerships at Reibus, has been appointed to the AMSCI Board of Directors. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of driving innovation and excellence within the metals supply chain.

“We are thrilled to have Jon join the Board of Directors for the AMSCI,” said Richard Chriss, President of the institute. “His extensive experience in the metals industry, coupled with his strategic insights and leadership skills, make him an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to working with him to advance our mission and add value for our members.”

As Head of Strategic Partnerships at Reibus, Jon is responsible for building and managing relationships with key partners to drive innovation and growth for their businesses. He brings over 20 years of experience in the metals industry to his role and has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the metals supply chain.

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors for the AMSCI and have the opportunity to contribute to its mission,” said Haley. “I am passionate about technology and how it can solve ingrained supply chain challenges, and I look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members to advance our shared goals.”

About Reibus

Reibus was founded in 2018 as the only independent and anonymous SaaS-enabled marketplace, utilizing technology to solve ingrained supply chain problems in the metals market. Reibus uses its advanced technology and deep industry knowledge to revolutionize supply chain efficiency by shortening lead times, reducing inventory, streamlining cash flow, and providing logistics and financial services. For more information, visit Reibus at www.Reibus.com.

About the American Metals Supply Chain Institute

The American Metals Supply Chain Institute (AMSCI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to driving the success of the entire commercial metals supply chain by advocating for measures that enhance the vitality of the industry. As the only trade association in the United States representing the entire supply chain for steel, aluminum, copper, and other metals, the AMSCI exists to help members become more informed, make better decisions, and learn from the knowledge and experience of colleagues. Learn more at www.amsci.us.

