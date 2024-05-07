Regula Wins Global InfoSec Awards 2024 as the Most Innovative Vendor of Forensics and Identity Verification Solutions

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#award—Regula, a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification (IDV) solutions, has won the Global InfoSec Awards for the second time in a row. The renowned cyber security experts repeatedly recognize Regula’s commitment to expertise, which sets its hardware and software IDV solutions apart.









The Global InfoSec Awards is an accolade initiative of Cyber Defense Magazine, a leading mass medium for information security professionals in business and government. This year, Regula has been honored as the Most Innovative company in two categories: Forensics and Identity Verification.

“Regula embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

In an era when the sophistication of document and identity fraud is constantly increasing, rapid and accurate detection of counterfeit documents and fake identities is an extremely important and complex task. Regula addresses this challenge with a comprehensive single-vendor software solution for identity verification, as well as advanced forensic and document verification devices.

The company’s IDV software—Regula Document Reader SDK and Regula Face SDK—comprises multiple document and biometric checks and serves the complete identity verification flow regardless of the device, accelerating customer onboarding and preventing even sophisticated identity fraud. Regula’s hardware offers an extensive set of tools for in-depth document examination and authenticity verification through high-precision magnification, advanced optics, various light sources, and much more.

Regula’s value-driven identity verification solutions extend across a spectrum of industry verticals, including banking, fintech, aviation, telecommunication, government authorities, healthcare, insurance, forensic labs, gambling, and others. The company’s achievements are evidenced by providing hardware and software solutions for identity verification to a global network of over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities.

“We are immensely proud to be recognized by the Global InfoSec Awards for the second consecutive year. This accolade underscores our relentless commitment to developing the most innovative and effective solutions for quick and trustworthy document and identity verification. Since we got the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards, we enhanced our IDV solutions by introducing new liveness detection technologies, for proving both the genuineness of a person and their identity document. Liveness detection is not just another check; it’s a new approach to ensure that you’re dealing with a real customer and an authentic document during remote onboarding or authentication. And it perfectly aligns with our determination to not just meet the market standards but to define them, ensuring that our clients always stay one step ahead in combating identity fraud and enhancing security measures,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

Earlier this year, Regula gained silver in the 2024 Globee Awards for Cybersecurity in the Identity Proofing and Corroboration category for securing identity verification processes in various industries across the world. Also, at the beginning of 2024, Frost & Sullivan accoladed Regula with the Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The analysts recognized the company as a pioneer and industry leader in identity verification solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About Regula

With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the largest library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies in document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security or speed.

Regula was named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification in 2023.

Learn more at regulaforensics.com.

Contacts

Kristina – ks@regulaforensics.com