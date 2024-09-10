Regula Helps Austrian Municipalities Facilitate ID Verification and Processing

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#austria—Municipal registration offices across Austria have integrated advanced document readers Regula 7024M to automate and secure identity verification processes. This initiative is part of the “Sicheres Meldeamt” (secure registration office) project, launched by the Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs of Austria.





In Austria, the municipal registration office (Meldeamt) plays a crucial role in the administrative process for both citizens and residents. It’s where individuals are required to register their place of residence, which is an essential part of living in Austria. However, its role extends beyond mere registration; it facilitates a smooth transition for individuals moving within or to Austria, granting them access to public services and contributing to orderly municipal management.

The need for modernization

Traditionally, the verification of identity documents in Austrian registration offices has been based predominantly on manual work, which requires a certain level of expertise, is time-consuming and prone to errors. Recognizing the need for more efficient and hurdle-free operations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched the “Sicheres Meldeamt” initiative and has offered registration offices a new approach to automate identity document reading and verification.

The solution

To realize the “Sicheres Meldeamt” project across the whole country, cooperation with IT service providers to Austrian registration offices was initiated. Among these providers are Kufgem, Gemdat OÖ, PSC, Comm-Unity EDV, Gemdat NÖ, and others. They have offered to equip registration offices with compact desktop document readers Regula 7024M.

Regula’s devices were chosen because they feature advanced OCR technology tailored for identity documents, MRZ and barcode reading modules, and multiple light sources. It helps Regula 7024M accurately identify various data types, including engraved and embossed text. Additionally, the device comes equipped with an RFID chip reading module to enable the verification of biometric documents. By performing extensive data cross-checks, Regula 7024M helps identify any possible inconsistencies in personal information that may indicate fraud.

First results and future prospects

The pilot projects in cities like Linz, Telfs, and Sankt Pölten have shown significant improvements in the registration processes. With Regula 7024M, documents are processed instantaneously, significantly reducing the manual workload and virtually eliminating human error.

Christoph Heichinger, Ministerial Councillor from the Central Office of the Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs of Austria and one of the project managers of the “Sicheres Meldeamt” project, stated, “The digital enhancement of the registration process allows registration offices to create effective protection mechanisms against the unauthorized use of registration confirmations. This is achieved by using high-quality passport and document readers for verifying documents.”

Now, the “Sicheres Meldeamt” project is going to be extended to other registration offices in Austria.

“We are immensely proud to see our document readers streamlining and securing ID processing in Austrian registration offices. Regula 7024M is a powerful tool capable of transforming the daily operations of border controls and immigration services. This initiative sets a new nationwide benchmark for identity verification and we look forward to continuing our support for the ‘Sicheres Meldeamt’ project as it expands across the country,” said Maris Kaminskis, Executive Director at Regula Europe.

To learn more about Regula's involvement in the "Sicheres Meldeamt" project, please read the success story.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the largest library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies in document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security or speed. Regula was repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com.

