Regula Expands World’s Largest ID Template Database to 14,000 Items, Enhancing Fraud Prevention Capabilities

Regula develops and supports two document collections—the Information Reference System (IRS) and the ID template database—which serve different purposes.

The IRS is a comprehensive digital collection of meticulously scrutinized images of documents, including passports, ID cards, visas, banknotes, coins, driver’s licenses, and vehicle documents —and their security features—from 225 countries and territories. This database aids border control officers, forensic experts, and other specialists in verifying a document’s authenticity through manual examination.

In contrast, the ID template database is specifically designed to facilitate automated document verification using software solutions. Its latest update encompassed a variety of recently issued identity documents, including those containing dynamic security features, such as holograms, optically variable inks (OVIs), lenticular images, etc. The growing tendency to incorporate such security features in IDs is understandable: it is done to make counterfeiting a much harder task. However, it makes sense only if this dynamic protection can be properly verified through so-called liveness checks, even in remote scenarios.

Regula’s ID template database contains detailed descriptions of security features in a document, including dynamic ones: holograms, kinegrams, OVIs, etc. This, combined with advancements in Regula Document Reader SDK’s capabilities, makes it possible to check IDs online with the same precision that was previously attainable only in on-site scenarios.

Regula’s solution uses ID templates and employs advanced algorithms to analyze the presence of dynamic security features and images in documents, along with their exact location, content, and the physical aspects that make them dynamic: changing colors, images, and so on. This liveness-centered approach helps effectively prevent various types of fraud, such as printed photo attacks and screen replay attacks.

“By constantly adding all types of identity documents in circulation around the world, including those that have been recently issued, we not only empower our customers with up-to-date information but also help them and ourselves keep pace with the ever-evolving document security industry. The knowledge of new ID features allows us to enhance our software capabilities, making fraud prevention even more efficient,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

Among the identity documents added to Regula’s database this year are IDs issued in late 2023 or early 2024. To see the full list, please follow the link.

To learn more about Regula’s most extensive and comprehensive ID template database and see the full list of supported documents, please visit the website.

