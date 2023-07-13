Regnology Wins Risk Technology 2023 Award for “Banking Regulatory Reporting System of the Year”

FRANKFURT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#finreg—Regnology, a leading software provider with an exclusive focus on regulatory reporting solutions, is proud to announce its win for “Banking Regulatory Reporting System of the Year” at the Risk Technology Awards 2023.





This recognition underscores Regnology’s expertise in developing cutting-edge solutions for both regulated entities and regulators, helping to ensure the stability and sustainability of the financial markets. This marks the second win in three years for Regnology in this category of the Risk Technology Awards and adds to the most recent industry accolades won by the firm including the Chartis RiskTech100 2023 Awards recognition as a leader in both RegTech and SupTech categories and “Best Regulatory Reporting Solution for ESG” at the ESG Insight Awards 2023.

The Risk Technology Awards celebrate the exceptional work of technology vendors who play a vital role in the finance industry. This year, Regnology’s technology stood out among its peers, solidifying its position as an industry leader offering regulatory reporting solutions.

In today’s ever-changing regulatory landscape, Regnology has successfully adapted to its evolving demands for more granular data, complex regulations, and the need for modern evolutive technology. Regnology’s innovative software delivers regulatory, supervisory, AEOI, and tax reporting solutions to help navigate and process regulatory data reporting for over 35,000 financial institutions, 70 regulators, international organizations, and tax authorities around the world.

Over the past 12 months, Regnology has strategically executed five acquisitions, bolstering its technological capabilities and expanding its market reach. These acquisitions have positioned Regnology as a provider of comprehensive regulatory solutions, ensuring that its clients have access to the most advanced regulatory reporting components in the industry.

Moreover, Regnology introduced Rcloud, a new platform offering built on Google’s Cloud Infrastructure, to deliver at scale, its best-of-breed reporting solutions and deep regulatory expertise with higher data quality standards, increased reporting volume capabilities, and enhanced operational efficiency for its clients.

“We are honored to receive the Risk Technology 2023 Award for ‘Banking Regulatory Reporting System of the Year’,” said Rob Mackay, CEO of Regnology. “This award reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and our unwavering focus on delivering best-in-class regulatory reporting solutions that enable our clients to thrive in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape and anticipate the future of regulation.”

About Regnology

Regnology is a leading technology firm on a mission to bring safety and stability to the financial markets. With an exclusive focus on regulatory reporting and more than 35,000 financial institutions, 70 regulators, international organizations, and tax authorities relying on our solutions to process their regulatory reporting data, we’re uniquely positioned to bring greater data quality, efficiency, and cost savings to all market participants. Relying on the unified data ingestion model powering our work, our clients can quickly implement and derive value from our solutions supported by our dedicated team of 950 employees, and easily keep pace with ongoing regulatory changes. Regnology was formed in 2021 when BearingPoint RegTech, a former business unit of BearingPoint Group, joined forces with Vizor Software, a global leader in regulatory and supervisory technology. Since then, the company is on a continued organic and external growth path, building up as one of the most recognized regulatory reporting powerhouses in the world.

