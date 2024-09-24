Regnology Announces the 31st Annual RegTech Convention on November 18-21

This year’s theme, “TechReg,” invites attendees to think about technology’s power to transform the regulatory reporting landscape

Regnology, a leading software provider with a focus on regulatory reporting solutions, is excited to announce the 31st Annual RegTech Convention, set to take place from November 18-20, 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany and in Zürich, Switzerland on November 21. This premier event will bring together over 2,000 attendees from 120 countries, featuring prominent industry speakers across 60+ sessions.









Held under the motto “TechReg – the power to transform”, the convention will question how the rapidly shifting tech paradigm has the potential to profoundly redefine the foundations of regulatory reporting, shifting from a reactive to a proactive approach driven by efficiency and enhanced transparency, and built on informed decision-making.

Attendees will delve into the latest regulatory reforms, including IReF, ESG, and Basel IV, and discuss how innovations such as GenAI and hyperscale cloud technologies are reshaping the future of regulatory reporting. The conference will also explore how, on both sides of the regulatory spectrum, financial authorities and supervised financial entities can navigate uncharted waters to future-proof reporting processes.

This year’s convention will feature keynote addresses from Fredrik Reinfeldt, former Swedish Prime Minister (2006-2014) and member of the European Commission on macroeconomic dynamics and regulatory impact, and Dr. Ranja Reda Kouba, Head of Customer Engineering, Financial Services Germany at Google Cloud, who will share her visionary outlook on technological innovation within the financial industry.

The hybrid conference will host over 60 sessions and feature an impressive lineup of prominent speakers from major financial institutions, regulatory bodies, and technology firms worldwide, including the European Central Bank (ECB), Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS), BIS Innovation Hub, Central Bank of the Philippines, Bank of Finland, Banca d’Italia, Banque du Liban, Cambridge SupTech Lab, Caixabank, Commerzbank, Rabobank, and OLB Bank.

In addition to the main conference days, attendees can participate in our local community events in UK, France and Switzerland designed to extend and enhance the experience with diverse topics and enriched content.

Rob Mackay, CEO of Regnology, commented: “With the rapid advancements in AI and hyperscale cloud technologies, the regulatory environment is constantly shifting. This year’s RegTech Convention is especially relevant for industry professionals looking to stay ahead in regulatory reporting.”

This event is free for regulatory authorities and financial institutions, with both in-person and online participation options available. The full convention will be live-streamed and available on-demand following the event.

To view the full agenda and register for the event please visit https://www.regtech-convention.com/en/register/.

