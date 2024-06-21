Registration Opens for DeviceTalks West 2024

Why Did You Get into MedTech? Join us at DeviceTalks West to Learn from other Inspired Innovators Creating Life-Saving Medical Devices

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DeviceTalks, a leading multimedia content and event provider for medical device professionals, proudly announces the return of its annual DeviceTalks West conference to the Santa Clara Convention Center on October 16-17.





DeviceTalks West will bring together engineers, entrepreneurs, and executives who put their skills and insights to work building life-saving technologies. Keynote interviews and panel discussion will deliver deeper insights and understanding of how leading companies intend to seize future opportunities and avoid potential pitfalls.

“Everyone has a unique origin story about how they chose a career in MedTech,” says Tom Salemi, Editorial Director of DeviceTalks. “The beginnings may differ, but they all end up with the same dedication to building innovative, life-saving technologies to help patients and their loved ones. We’ll explore that mission at DeviceTalks West.”

For two days, medical device leaders will share insights on life saving technologies in these specialties and more.

Connected Health

Interventional Technologies

Neurotechnology

Structural Heart

Surgical Robotics

Women’s Health

Speakers are confirmed from MedTech’s most exciting emerging technologies from start-ups to large OEMs including Abbott, Baxter, Biolinq, Boston Scientific, Endiatx, Medtronic, Stryker, Virtual Incision, and others.

In addition to these sessions, attendees will have access to over 150 exhibitors on the expo floor and over 50 hours of real-world lessons from engineering, manufacturing, regulatory and materials experts in their respective track rooms.

Attendees will also have access to exclusive networking opportunities both on and off-site. Details to be announced.

Pricing

Passes are now available, with full conference passes at $595 and expo-only passes only $75, with an early bird discount until Aug. 16. Discounts are available for qualified academic, association, and corporate groups. Passes can be purchased here. Please email events@wtwhmedia.com for more details about discount programs.

Co-Located Events

DeviceTalks West will be co-located with RoboBusiness, the pioneering event of the global robotics industry and key player event for the entire robotics ecosystem. RoboBusiness attracts robotic and business professionals from a broad range of agriculture and medical technology backgrounds, including surgical robotics.

