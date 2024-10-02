Registration Opens for Acumatica Summit 2025

Community Event Returns to Wynn Las Vegas for Fifth Year

Acumatica’s commitment to helping customers thrive and succeed is core to the company’s ethos. The annual Summit is the premier event where this commitment comes to life. The Acumatica Community of customers, partners, developers and industry analysts gather at Summit to increase their knowledge of the company’s cloud ERP software and learn innovative ways to apply technology to their operations. They also discuss the latest market-shaping trends and technological advancements, fostering an environment for making connections and forging relationships.

“We’ve intentionally designed Acumatica Summit to provide an ideal environment for all attendees to learn about the latest technologies, participate in informative and interactive sessions and engage directly with experts to apply best practices and new product features to help spur business growth,” said Todd Wells, chief marketing officer of Acumatica. “Summit is where our Acumatica Community comes together to network, exchange ideas and unlock what’s next for business technology.”

Acumatica Summit 2025 offers all the great things that won Summit 2023 its Globee® “Event of the Year” award for creating an “unprecedented sense of community.” The event will include:

Social events such as the Welcome Reception, the Summit Celebration Dinner & Party at the XS Nightclub, yoga, morning runs and the closing reception.

reception. Acumatica’s vibrant Marketplace , spanning two ballrooms and offering interactive booths, partner showcases, professional headshots, entertainment and other activities.

, spanning two ballrooms and offering interactive booths, partner showcases, professional headshots, entertainment and other activities. The always popular Women in Tech Luncheon and Women in Tech Networking Reception, featuring inspiring speakers and hundreds of attendees.

Register to attend Acumatica Summit 2025 by visiting this page: https://summit.acumatica.com/.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP is a comprehensive business management solution that was born in the cloud and built for more connected, collaborative ways of working. Designed explicitly to enable small and mid-market companies to thrive in today’s digital economy, Acumatica’s flexible solution, customer-friendly business practices and industry-specific functionality help growing businesses adapt to fast-moving markets and take control of their future. For more information, visit acumatica.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

