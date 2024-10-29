Registration Open for Data Center World 2025, Event Covers the Full Spectrum of Data Center Industry Trends and Technologies

Event Takes Place April 14-17, 2025 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data Center World, the leading global conference for data center IT infrastructure, mission-critical facilities management, new power designs and solutions, emerging construction practices, and the innovative tools and technologies needed to become an AI factory, today opens registration for its 2025 event. The event is expected to bring together over 3,000 attendees and more than 250 exhibitors April 14-17, 2025 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Data Center World is AFCOM’s annual gathering of IT and data center professionals. Register to attend here.

“The Data Center industry is at an inflection point. Demand is multiplying while supply is constricting. The workforce is turning over and how we get things done is evolving. Power resourcing, sustainability and political unrest are of greater consideration than they have ever been,” said Tara Gibb, Senior Director, Data Center World. “Our event is the only global industry event that combines real-world, practitioner and thought leader expertise with in-depth research and data, and access to a full spectrum of solution providers driving the data center and digital infrastructure industry forward.”

The Data Center World conference program will consist of four tracks offering over 70 conference sessions and more than 160+ speakers. They include:

Emerging IT & Data Center Technologies

Colocation, Hyperscale, and Cloud Innovation

Innovation NEW: Data Center BUILD

Power Sourcing & Sustainability

Data Center World highlights:

NEW: The Investor Forum provides institutional investors, private equity and wealth managers, brokers, real estate investors and advisory service providers with comprehensive updates on market trends, regulatory changes, impacts from AI, and technological advancements that are shaping the future of digital infrastructure. It takes place on Tuesday, April 15.

The provides institutional investors, private equity and wealth managers, brokers, real estate investors and advisory service providers with comprehensive updates on market trends, regulatory changes, impacts from AI, and technological advancements that are shaping the future of digital infrastructure. It takes place on Tuesday, April 15. NEW: Speed Networking allows attendees to engage in dynamic conversations that deepen their connections and broaden their networks.

allows attendees to engage in dynamic conversations that deepen their connections and broaden their networks. Fostering the careers of women in the data center is vital. At the Women in the Data Center Workshop and Reception attendees learn about how to enhance their careers and network with other industry professionals.

attendees learn about how to enhance their careers and network with other industry professionals. Omdia Analyst Summit : The fourth annual Summit delivers a vendor-agnostic perspective on industry and technology trends. It takes place on Monday, April 14.

: The fourth annual Summit delivers a vendor-agnostic perspective on industry and technology trends. It takes place on Monday, April 14. Fourth annual Innovation Challenge where data center technology startups compete.

where data center technology startups compete. The Data Center Manager of the Year Award celebrates exceptional leaders in the data center industry. The Data Center World Lifetime Achievement Award honors a leader who has made significant contributions to the industry – demonstrating mentorship , dedication to sustainability, and promotion of innovative technologies and processes in the data center.

celebrates exceptional leaders in the data center industry. The honors a leader who has made significant contributions to the industry – demonstrating , dedication to sustainability, and promotion of innovative technologies and processes in the data center. Data Center World’s Expo Hall featured the industry’s leading solution providers showcasing their latest innovations to attendees, which empowering attendees to pick and choose from the technologies that would best improve their data center strategy.

featured the industry’s leading solution providers showcasing their latest innovations to attendees, which empowering attendees to pick and choose from the technologies that would best improve their data center strategy. Third annual Rack and Stack Challenge is a raucous team competition to install and configure data center equipment live on the Expo floor.

is a raucous team competition to install and configure data center equipment live on the Expo floor. The fourth annual PowerUp Program empowers STEM high students and young professionals to consider a career in the data center industry.

empowers high students and young professionals to consider a career in the data center industry. The Conference Party is where the data center industry can network and celebrate the achievements and growth of the industry. It takes place on April 16.

Data Center World will take place April 14-17, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Register to attend here.

For additional information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact Susan Gillespie at Susan.Gillespie@informa.com.

About Data Center World

Data Center World is the global conference for data center facilities and IT professionals. It offers premier education, abundant networking, and the broadest access to best-in-class vendors. Designed to help data center and IT infrastructure professionals with challenging issues, Data Center World presents top quality knowledge without bias towards a specific vendor product or service. CIO Dive named Data Center World one of the top technology conferences to attend in 2024 for the second consecutive year. Additionally, for the second year in a row, Data Center World has been recognized by Trade Show Executive as a fast-growing trade show. Data Center World 2025 will be held April 14-17, in Washington, D.C. Data Center World is produced by Informa Tech. Building on the success of Data Center World U.S., the inaugural Data Center Asia, taking place July 15-17, 2025 in Hong Kong, will serve as the epicenter for data center technology innovations and business transformations in the fast-growing Asia-Pacific markets.

About AFCOM

AFCOM advances data center and IT professionals by delivering comprehensive and vendor-neutral education and peer-to-peer networking to its members around the world. Through forward-looking research, AFCOM supports thousands of IT, operations, facilities, builders/designers and vendors working in the data center and IT infrastructure industry. In serving the data center industry for more than 40 years, AFCOM has earned recognition as the market leader in educating, connecting and guiding the data center community.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.

