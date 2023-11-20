Registration for ASC24 Student Supercomputer Challenge Now Open

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ASC–The ASC Student Supercomputer Challenge 2024 (ASC24) kicked off its inaugural briefing session at SC23, revealing the timeline for the upcoming competition. Aspiring undergraduates worldwide are invited to register for ASC24 on the official website with a registration deadline set for December 15, 2023. (http://www.asc-events.net/StudentChallenge/index.html)









ASC24 will maintain its well-known format, encompassing three key stages: registration, preliminaries, and finals. During the registration phase, colleges and universities can form and register their teams for the competition, by submitting their applications through the official competition website by December 15, 2023. Institutions are allowed to field multiple teams, each comprising one advisor and five undergraduates.

Moving on to the preliminary stage, scheduled from December 15, 2023, to January 21, 2024, participating teams will submit their proposal results for the tasks outlined by the organizing committee. Following evaluation by the judging committee and preliminary jury, the standout teams will advance to the finals set for April 9-13, 2024. During this ultimate stage, teams will compete for prestigious awards, including the Champion, Silver Prize, the Highest LINPACK, and the e Prize.

The ASC Student Supercomputer Challenge stands out as the preeminent global competition in student supercomputing, meticulously organized and sponsored by the Asia Supercomputer Community with backing from esteemed institutions and experts across Asia, Europe, and America. ASC’s overarching objectives include promoting international exchange and training for emerging supercomputing talents, elevating applications, and research capabilities in the field, advancing supercomputing technologies, and igniting technical and industrial innovation. Since its establishment in 2012, the ASC Student Supercomputer Challenge has drawn the participation of nearly 10,000 undergraduate students from diverse locations around the world.

