Home Business Wire Registered Caller Offers Companies Expanded Options to Take Advantage of STIR/SHAKEN for...
Business Wire

Registered Caller Offers Companies Expanded Options to Take Advantage of STIR/SHAKEN for Verifying Caller Information

di Business Wire

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#STIRSHAKEN–iconectiv:

What: Many enterprises and contact centers use multiple voice service providers and phone number types, including 10-digit long codes and toll-free numbers. As a result, voice service providers need a way to verify that the organization using a delegate certificate or toll-free number is authorized to do so for specific enterprises and phone numbers.

The Secure Telephone Identity Governance Authority (STI-GA) approved the use of delegate certificates and toll-free numbers for call authentication with STIR/SHAKEN. STIR/SHAKEN is an industry-led framework designed to mitigate illegal robocalls and caller ID spoofing by verifying the identity of the organization using that caller ID. Available for use in the U.S., delegate certificates allow communication providers to verify the authentication of outbound calls on behalf of their enterprise and contact center customers. Similarly, Responsible Organizations (RespOrgs) can authenticate if an enterprise or contact center has the right to use a toll-free number.

Registered Caller operationalizes this process by providing a trusted, industry-backed, centralized telephone number registry that service providers and certification authorities can use to verify phone number information.

A collaborative industry initiative facilitated by CTIA and iconectiv, Registered Caller enables voice service providers, RespOrgs, enterprises and contact centers to take advantage of delegate certificates and toll-free numbers for verifying caller information to improve call answer rates and reduce customer service costs. Businesses simply register their 10-digit and toll-free telephone numbers in the Registered Caller database, which voice service providers then use to verify that information and leverage to determine the highest attestation level for calls being delivered.

When:

On Oct. 22, 2021, delegate certificates and toll-free numbers will be accepted in the STIR/SHAKEN ecosystem.

Where:

Learn more about Registered Caller at www.registeredcaller.com.

About iconectiv

Your business and your customers need to access and exchange information simply, seamlessly and securely. iconectiv’s extensive experience in information services and its unmatched numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 2 billion people count on our platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected. Our cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions span network and operations management, numbering, trusted communications and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Sharon Oddy

iconectiv

+1-732-699-5130/908-809-2268

soddy@iconectiv.com

Casey Bush

Global Results Communications

+1-949-689-9550

iconectiv@globalresultspr.com

Articoli correlati

Rocket Lab Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RKLB #earnings--Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in...
Continua a leggere

Rimini Street to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3, 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party...
Continua a leggere

Kopin Corporation to Report Third Quarter of 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, will announce its...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Rocket Lab Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire