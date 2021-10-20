Registered Caller Offers Companies Expanded Options to Take Advantage of STIR/SHAKEN for Verifying Caller Information

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#STIRSHAKEN–iconectiv:

What: Many enterprises and contact centers use multiple voice service providers and phone number types, including 10-digit long codes and toll-free numbers. As a result, voice service providers need a way to verify that the organization using a delegate certificate or toll-free number is authorized to do so for specific enterprises and phone numbers.

The Secure Telephone Identity Governance Authority (STI-GA) approved the use of delegate certificates and toll-free numbers for call authentication with STIR/SHAKEN. STIR/SHAKEN is an industry-led framework designed to mitigate illegal robocalls and caller ID spoofing by verifying the identity of the organization using that caller ID. Available for use in the U.S., delegate certificates allow communication providers to verify the authentication of outbound calls on behalf of their enterprise and contact center customers. Similarly, Responsible Organizations (RespOrgs) can authenticate if an enterprise or contact center has the right to use a toll-free number.

Registered Caller operationalizes this process by providing a trusted, industry-backed, centralized telephone number registry that service providers and certification authorities can use to verify phone number information.

A collaborative industry initiative facilitated by CTIA and iconectiv, Registered Caller enables voice service providers, RespOrgs, enterprises and contact centers to take advantage of delegate certificates and toll-free numbers for verifying caller information to improve call answer rates and reduce customer service costs. Businesses simply register their 10-digit and toll-free telephone numbers in the Registered Caller database, which voice service providers then use to verify that information and leverage to determine the highest attestation level for calls being delivered.

On Oct. 22, 2021, delegate certificates and toll-free numbers will be accepted in the STIR/SHAKEN ecosystem.

