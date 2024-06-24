Register Now: World Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Congress 2024 – Research & Commercialization Innovations and Developments (Laguna Hills, United States – November 18-20, 2024) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics World Congress 2024” conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





Welcome to the 17th Annual Lab-on-a-Chip & Microfluidics 2024 Conference to be held in-person on-site in beautiful Laguna Hills, California. Bringing together researchers and industry participants from both academia and industry, this established congress now in its 17th consecutive year, will discuss the latest innovations and developments in the Lab-on-a-Chip (LOAC) and Microfluidics fields – The Emphasis of the 2024 Conference is “From Research to Commercialization.”

Presentations will explore the latest advances in the Lab-on-a-Chip & Microfluidics Fields. Focus at this conference will also be given to some of the many applications of Lab-on-a-Chip, from life science research, to taking diagnostics to the point-of-care/point-of-need and body-on-a-chip/organs-on-a-chip.

We focus on LOAC device production technologies, novel designs/technologies for manufacture, as well as the key application areas for LOAC from research to diagnostics as well as 3D-bioprinting and the convergence of microfluidics technologies with biofabrication and 3D-printing. There is an Extensive International Perspective at this Conference with Speakers, Poster Presenters, Sponsors, and Exhibitors from the US, Europe, and Asia/Pacific. Running alongside the conference will be an exhibition covering the latest technological advances and associated products and services from leading solution providers within this field from around the world.

Registered delegates will have full access to the co-located and concurrent tracks and sessions to mix-and-match presentations and maximize networking:

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics: Techologies, Companies and Commercialization 2024

Innovations in Flow Cytometry and Extracellular Vesicles 2024

Organoids, Spheroids and Organs-on-Chips 2024

Agenda Topics

3D-Printing and its Convergence with the Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip Marketplace

Developments in Materials and Microfabrication Technologies

Droplet Microfluidics, Digital Microfluidics, Centrifugal Microfluidics

Lab-on-a-Chip Device Manufacturing, Standardization, and Commercialization

Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip: Life Science Research Applications

Rapid Prototyping in Microfluidics

Speakers

Conference Chairs

Leanna M Levine



Founder & President, ALine, Inc.

Dino Di Carlo



Armond and Elena Hairapetian Chair in Engineering and Medicine, Professor and Vice Chair of Bioengineering, University of California Los Angeles

Plenary Speakers

Roger Kamm



Cecil and Ida Green Distinguished Professor of Biological and Mechanical Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Abraham Lee



Chancellor’s Professor, Biomedical Engineering & Director, Center for Advanced Design & Manufacturing of Integrated Microfluidics, University of California-Irvine

Valerie Taly



CNRS Research Director, Professor and Group leader Translational Research and Microfluidics, Universite Paris Cite

Adam Abate



Professor of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, University of California-San Francisco

Steven C. George



Edward Teller Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of California-Davis

David Weitz



Mallinckrodt Professor of Physics and Applied Physics, Director of the Materials Research Science and Engineering Center, Harvard University

Kevin Healy



Jan Fandrianto and Selfia Halim Distinguished Professorship in Engineering, University of California, Berkeley

Keynote Speakers

Gregory Nordin



Professor, Brigham Young University

Noah Malmstadt



Professor, Mork Family Dept. of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science, University of Southern California

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ktxb53

