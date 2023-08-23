REGENESIS’ PlumeStop Technology Finalist in Prestigious Fast Company Awards

New Technology Proven to Treat “Forever Chemicals” in the Environment

REGENESIS®, the recognized leader in soil and groundwater remediation solutions and vapor intrusion mitigation technologies, today announced its PlumeStop® groundwater remediation technology was named a finalist in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards for 2023. With proven efficacy in treating groundwater contaminants including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), chlorinated solvents, and a host of other hard-to-treat contaminants, this patented solution eliminates the risk of "forever chemicals" and tackles the urgent need to resolve groundwater contamination for communities impacted globally. PFAS has been identified in the drinking water of over 200 million Americans and is a serious health concern globally.









“We’re truly honored to stand out as a finalist in the esteemed Fast Company Innovation by Design awards,” remarked Scott Wilson, CEO and president of REGENESIS. “PlumeStop was conceived as a revolutionary environmental solution aimed at mitigating threats posed by groundwater contaminants on a global scale. Over time, it has gained widespread adoption for its exceptional ability to mitigate PFAS risk, all while maintaining lifecycle costs at a mere fraction of alternative treatment technologies currently available. This remarkable accomplishment stands as a testament to our unwavering dedication to the environment.”

PlumeStop PFAS treatment transforms underlying geology into a purifying filter and prevents PFAS from migrating further. Applications of this innovative technology have reduced and maintained regulatory clean-up levels across industrial manufacturing facilities, Department of Defense sites and U.S. EPA Superfund sites. Unlike other PFAS containment technologies, PlumeStop generates no waste streams, nor does it transfer liability to landfills and incineration facilities. PlumeStop requires little infrastructure, avoiding the excessive installation and operation and maintenance costs often seen with pump-and-treat systems. Sites globally have achieved rapid and effective groundwater treatment with proven, long-term efficacy, at a fraction of the cost compared to other PFAS treatment approaches. Often these in situ PFAS treatments offer a permanent solution to remove the exposure risk with a single application.

The Fast Company Innovation by Design Awards honor businesses solving the most crucial environmental and societal problems of today and anticipating the urgent issues of tomorrow; and is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry. Now in its twelfth year, the awards recognize blue-chip companies, emerging startups and blossoming standout talent. Judges include renowned designers, business leaders and Fast Company’s writers and editors. Entries are judged on key aspects of innovation, including: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural and business impact. 2023 honorees include nearly 500 projects, products and services from leading companies including Adobe, PepsiCo, Canva and others.

“So much innovation news these days is focused on AI,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “This year’s Innovation by Design honorees are a reminder that it’s human ingenuity that drives invention.” Winners and finalists are featured in the latest issue of Fast Company magazine, available on newsstands starting August 29, 2023.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY: Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with its sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

ABOUT REGENESIS: Founded in 1994, REGENESIS® empowers remediation experts with a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge solutions and innovative technologies and services. As the recognized leader in soil and groundwater remediation solutions and vapor intrusion mitigation technologies, REGENESIS’ effectively addresses diverse contaminants such as PFAS, petroleum hydrocarbons, chlorinated solvents, and metals. Through advanced bioremediation, bioaugmentation, in situ chemical oxidation, reduction (ZVI), sorption, desorption, immobilization and vapor intrusion mitigation, REGENESIS paves the way for environmental transformation. REGENESIS; PlumeStop®, the only patented colloidal activated carbon technology is revolutionizing PFAS treatment and eliminating liability and risk for sites affected by PFAS through a sustainable, easy-to-apply and cost-effective approach. To learn more about REGENESIS treatment categories and full suite of product, visit: https://regenesis.com/en/. You can also learn more about PlumeStop PFAS treatment by visiting: https://regenesis.com/en/pfas-treatment-solutions/.

