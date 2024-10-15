Regenerative Agriculture Pioneer, Advancing Eco Agriculture, Announces Global Partnership with Turkish Precision Ag Technology Company, Topraq, to Significantly Expand Access to Regenerative Solutions

The strategic relationship will contribute to a more informed, efficient and profitable agricultural future.

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regenerative agriculture pioneer Advancing Eco Agriculture (AEA) today announced a global partnership with Topraq, a Turkish precision agriculture technology company. Topraq specializes in optimizing inputs such as water, energy, and fertilizers using sensor data to enhance farm profitability across Turkey and surrounding regions.





The partnership, which includes an investment from Topraq in AEA, will strengthen both companies’ offerings to growers seeking to adopt regenerative practices for their citrus, grape, cotton and other high value crops. It will provide them with more robust technology – including precision testing and plant nutrition products – and the agronomy expertise needed to grow healthy plants, build soil health and ultimately increase on-farm profitability. Notably, the partnership will bring increased access to regenerative agricultural solutions for growers in southeast Europe and west and central Asia, a crucial area in the global food supply and a region in which Topraq works extensively.

“AEA and Topraq believe regenerative agriculture is the path forward to revolutionize global agriculture,” said Eric Girdler, CEO for AEA. “By joining forces, we are expanding access to regenerative agriculture solutions to positively impact our food system and further a resilient future for generations to come.”

The partnership establishes the groundwork for Topraq and AEA to jointly introduce their combined solutions in Turkey and surrounding countries. The offering will include Croptix, a precision agtech platform for in-field early detection of crop nutrition and disease. AEA is a strategic investor in Croptix and a development partner for its in-field plant nutrient testing. The Croptix technology has proven to be particularly beneficial to growers of citrus, a major market for Topraq. Among other benefits, Croptix can identify early indications of Huanglongbing (HLB) citrus greening, which is one of the most destructive citrus plant diseases in the world.

“This partnership bridges a critical gap in agricultural data,” said Cem Ertal, CEO of Topraq. “Topraq’s investment in AEA highlights our dedication to innovation and our mission to provide farmers with cutting-edge agricultural solutions. At Topraq, we believe that understanding the data is key—‘if you can’t measure, you can’t manage.’ By combining AEA’s expertise with our technology, we’re empowering farmers to make informed decisions that boost crop performance, lower input costs, and promote environmental sustainability. This is precision farming taken to the next level.”

Since 2006, AEA has worked with more than 10,000 growers across four million acres in the United States and globally, successfully implementing regenerative agriculture systems – a growing $3.6 billion market. AEA works with growers using a combination of plant nutrients and biologicals, expert agronomic consulting, plant and soil testing, data-driven crop nutrition programs, and real-time analytics to measure performance.

“Regenerative agriculture will always be a mix of observation, intuition and technology,” said John Kempf, AEA’s founder and chief vision officer. “But at the same time, ‘test, not guess’ is AEA’s mantra. Precise testing that provides real-time data helps growers do their job better, thereby increasing yields and farm profits.”

By combining Topraq’s precision technology and AEA’s whole systems approach, the companies are setting a new standard in regenerative agriculture globally.

About Topraq

Established in 2019, Topraq equips farmers with advanced sensor technology and AI-powered tools to optimize decision-making, enhance efficiency, and increase yields. The company was founded to address the challenges of agricultural data limitations and revolutionize farm management by providing actionable insights.

To date, Topraq has processed billions of data points, with more than 6 million sensor readings handled daily. The sensors monitor a wide range of critical factors, including weather conditions, soil moisture, trunk sap flow, and fruit growth. Now, with the integration of AEA’s advanced crop nutrition management technology, Topraq provides farmers with a complete, data-driven understanding of their crops’ nutritional needs, enabling informed decisions for healthier, more productive farms.

About AEA

Advancing Eco Agriculture (AEA) puts the joy back into farming and helps farmers be successful by empowering them to grow crops that are more productive, resilient and profitable. The company does this by providing innovative, science-backed tools and solutions that can regenerate agriculture and food systems.

The company is dedicated to a whole-systems approach to revitalizing soil and plant health. This proven approach increases yields and crop performance, reduces or eliminates the need for pesticides and fertilizers, and generates immediate economic returns for farmers.

AEA’s offerings include cutting-edge plant nutrition technology and analysis; expert agronomic expertise, guidance and consultation, informed by more than 18 years of data and on-farm experience; National Organic Program (NOP)-compliant biological products and fertilizers, plant micronutrients and macronutrients; and crop-management plans.

Contacts

media@kindshipgroup.com