Redwire to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 9, 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RDW–Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that Redwire’s Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Baliff will present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 9, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET.


The presentation will be available at the following web address: https://journey.ct.events/view/654bff93-f4bf-4f69-8c69-93ce07a0c178

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire’s proven and reliable capabilities include avionics, sensors, power solutions, critical structures, mechanisms, radio frequency systems, platforms, missions, and microgravity payloads. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire’s approximately 700 employees working from 16 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.

Contacts

Investors:
investorrelations@redwirespace.com
904-425-1431

