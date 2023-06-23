<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Redwire to Present at Jefferies Virtual Space Summit on June 27, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RDW–Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that Redwire Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Peter Cannito will present at the Jefferies Virtual Space Summit on June 27, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

The presentation will stream live at the following web address: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff283/redw/1858736.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a global leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, with valuable intellectual property for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering and space-based biotechnology. We combine decades of flight heritage with an agile and innovative culture. Our “Heritage plus Innovation” strategy enables us to combine proven performance with new, innovative capabilities to provide our customers with the building blocks for the present and future of space infrastructure. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com

Contacts

Investors:
investorrelations@redwirespace.com
904-425-1431

