Redwire to Present at Jefferies Virtual Space Summit on June 25, 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RDW–Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that Redwire Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Peter Cannito will present at the Jefferies Virtual Space Summit on June 25, 2024 at 11:40 a.m. EDT.


The presentation will stream live at the following web address: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff310/redw/1847054.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire’s proven and reliable capabilities include avionics, sensors, power solutions, critical structures, mechanisms, radio frequency systems, platforms, missions, and microgravity payloads. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire’s approximately 700 employees working from 14 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.

Contacts

Investors:
investorrelations@redwirespace.com
904-425-1431

