Redwire Space Announces Strategic Expansion of its In-Space Manufacturing Technology Portfolio to Tap into Global Semiconductor Market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RDW–Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today the strategic expansion of its in-space manufacturing technology portfolio with the first pathfinder mission for its autonomous semiconductor manufacturing platform, MSTIC. MSTIC will launch to the International Space Station (ISS) onboard Northrup Grumman’s 20th cargo resupply services mission (NG-20).





Semiconductors are an essential component that enable many of the devices that are used in modern life, such as smartphones, computers, automobiles, medical devices and more. The global semiconductor market was valued at over $600 billion in 2022, with experts forecasting that the market will reach over $1 trillion by 2030. Current challenges within the semiconductor supply chain, including geopolitical risk and complex manufacturing processes, present an opportunity for innovation and increasing domestic production.

“We are strategically expanding our space manufacturing capabilities to reach new markets and drive innovation that could support U.S. leadership in the global semiconductor ecosystem. This pathfinder mission represents an exciting step to validate space-based manufacturing processes that could deliver superior components beyond what is capable on Earth, which could have real impact on semiconductor supply chains,” said John Vellinger, President of Redwire’s In-Space Industries.

The MSTIC payload was developed in partnership with the ISS National Laboratory and NASA through its In Space Production Applications Flight Demonstrations program, which is focused on ensuring U.S. leadership of in-space manufacturing to demonstrate the production of advanced materials and products for terrestrial markets.

MSTIC is the latest addition to Redwire’s robust portfolio of space biotech and in-space manufacturing capabilities, which spans over 20 facilities developed for the ISS, with eight currently operating on orbit. The company plans to open a 30,000 square foot microgravity payload development facility and mission operations center in Floyd County, Indiana, to support increased production of critical technologies for human spaceflight missions and commercial microgravity research and development in LEO.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire’s proven and reliable capabilities include power solutions, RF systems and satellite payloads, GN&C components and avionics, deployable structures and critical mechanisms, digital engineering, testing and analysis, and revolutionary microgravity R&D and manufacturing. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire’s 700 employees working from 14 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Emily Devine



Emily.Devine@redwirespace.com

305-632-9137

OR

Investors:

investorrelations@redwirespace.com

904-425-1431