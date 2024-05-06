Redwire Selected by Rocket Lab to Provide Antennas for the Space Development Agency’s Transport Layer Tranche 2 Satellite Constellation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced it has been contracted by Rocket Lab USA, Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB), a leading provider of space launch services and advanced satellite technology, to provide antennas and RF hardware for the recently announced Space Development Agency (SDA) Transport Layer Tranche 2 Beta variant satellites. Tranche 2 is the second operational generation of spacecraft that will make up the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), a constellation of satellites that will provide warfighters operating on land, in the air, and at sea with secure, anti-jam beyond line-of-sight communications.





“Redwire is proud to partner with Rocket Lab in the development of the SDA’s Tranche 2 Transport layer,” said Redwire Space Systems President Adam Biskner. “As an antenna supplier for the SDA Transport Layer program since Tranche 0, Redwire is continuing to make significant investments in manufacturing capacity and assembly, integration, and test capacity to support multiple parallel antenna and RF production lines.”

“We look forward to working with Redwire and leveraging their unparalleled expertise in RF antenna development for transport layer programs,” said Rocket Lab Vice President of Space Systems Brad Clevenger. “As we embark on a new era as a leading satellite prime, we have methodically executed on our strategy of developing and acquiring experienced teams, advanced technology, manufacturing facilities, and a robust spacecraft supply chain to make this possible.”

Redwire will produce 18 ship sets of antennas and RF front ends for Tranche 2 in its newly expanded Colorado facility. The new, state-of-the-art facility has 26,000 square feet of high-bay manufacturing, integration, and testing floor space and an advanced testing chamber for testing RF payload performance. These capabilities will be crucial for the design, manufacture, and testing of the Tranche 2 hardware.

SDA’s PWSA Transport Layer will consist of a constellation of 300 to more than 500 low-Earth orbit satellites flying at altitudes ranging from 750 to 1200 km. When the full constellation is operational, American warfighters will have constant, world-wide advanced communications available to them. The first of the Beta variant Tranche 2 satellites is slated to be ready to launch in September 2026.

This award is the latest of a series of contracts related to SDA’s Transport Layer going back to Redwire’s delivery of its first Link 16 antennas for Tranche 0 in 2020. The company was also selected to provide RF hardware and antennas for Tranche 1 satellites. Redwire has delivered 48 Link-16 antennas to date for Tranche-1.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire’s proven and reliable capabilities include avionics, sensors, power solutions, critical structures, mechanisms, radio frequency systems, platforms, missions, and microgravity payloads. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire’s approximately 700 employees working from 14 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.

