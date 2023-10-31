Home Business Wire Redwire Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 6, 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RDW–Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW; “Redwire” or “the Company”) today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after market close on Monday, November 6, 2023.


Management will conduct a conference call starting at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 to review financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The earnings conference call can be accessed by calling 877-485-3108 (toll free) or 201-689-8264 (toll).

A presentation with slides will also be live streamed. Please click the link below to follow along with the live stream: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=7sq0B6S0.

The listen-only audio webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations area of our website at https://ir.redwirespace.com. Please call in or log on at least five minutes in advance of the scheduled start time.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available for two weeks following the event by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll-free) or 201-612-7415 (toll) and entering the access code 13742212. To access the webcast replay, visit the investor relations area of our website at https://ir.redwirespace.com.

The earnings release and other information related to the earnings announcement will be available on redwirespace.com.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a global leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, with valuable intellectual property for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering and space-based biotechnology. We combine decades of flight heritage with an agile and innovative culture. Our “Heritage plus Innovation” strategy enables us to combine proven performance with new, innovative capabilities to provide our customers with the building blocks for the present and future of space infrastructure. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.

