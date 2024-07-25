Home Business Wire Redwire Corporation to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 7, 2024
Redwire Corporation to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 7, 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RDW–Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW; “Redwire” or “the Company”) today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, after market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.


Management will conduct a conference call starting at 9 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 8, 2024, to review financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The earnings conference call can be accessed by calling 877-485-3108 (toll free) or 201-689-8264 (toll).

A presentation with slides will also be live streamed. Please click the link below to follow along with the live stream: Webcast | Redwire Corporation Q2 2024 Earnings Call (choruscall.com).

The listen-only audio webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations area of our website at https://ir.redwirespace.com. Please call in or log on at least five minutes in advance of the scheduled start time.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available for two weeks following the event by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll-free) or 201-612-7415 (toll) and entering the access code 13748023. To access the webcast replay, visit the investor relations area of our website at https://ir.redwirespace.com/.

The earnings release and other information related to the earnings announcement will be available on redwirespace.com.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire’s proven and reliable capabilities include avionics, sensors, power solutions, critical structures, mechanisms, radio frequency systems, platforms, missions, and microgravity payloads. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire’s approximately 700 employees working from 14 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.

Contacts

Investors:
investorrelations@redwirespace.com
904-425-1431

 

