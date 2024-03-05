Home Business Wire Redwire Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on...
Business Wire

Redwire Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on March 14, 2024

di Business Wire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RDW–Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW; “Redwire” or “the Company”) today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, after market close on Thursday, March 14, 2024.


Management will conduct a conference call starting at 9 a.m. ET on Friday, March 15, 2024 to review financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. The earnings conference call can be accessed by calling 877-485-3108 (toll free) or 201-689-8264 (toll).

A presentation with slides will also be live streamed. Please click the link below to follow along with the live stream: Webcast | Redwire Corporation Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call (choruscall.com).

The listen-only audio webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations area of our website at https://ir.redwirespace.com. Please call in or log on at least five minutes in advance of the scheduled start time.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available for two weeks following the event by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll-free) or 201-612-7415 (toll) and entering the access code 13744388. To access the webcast replay, visit the investor relations area of our website at https://ir.redwirespace.com.

The earnings release and other information related to the earnings announcement will be available on redwirespace.com.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire’s proven and reliable capabilities include avionics, sensors, power solutions, critical structures, mechanisms, radio frequency systems, platforms, missions, and microgravity payloads. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire’s approximately 700 employees working from 14 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.

Contacts

Investors:
investorrelations@redwirespace.com
904-425-1431

Articoli correlati

Aptiv Named One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 12th Consecutive Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptiv PLC, (NYSE: APTV) a leading global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected,...
Continua a leggere

Ubirider Closes $1.95 Million Seed Round, Set to Disrupt Mobility Fintech Market

Business Wire Business Wire -
Funding to Fuel Development and Global Expansion of Industry’s Only End-to-End Mobility-as-a-Service Platform Serving Both Transport Operators and TravelersPORTO,...
Continua a leggere

University of Phoenix College of Business and Information Technology leadership presenting at 1EdTech Digital Credentials Summit

Business Wire Business Wire -
Dean Kathryn Uhles to present on the integration of digital credentials and skills frameworks in higher educationPHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php