Redwire Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2024 increased 30.0% year-over-year to $78.1 million

Net Loss was $(18.1) million and Adjusted EBITDA1 was $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2024

Bookings for the second quarter of 2024 were $114.4 million, a 226.0% sequential increase from Q1 2024

Awarded prime contract for SabreSat VLEO platform under DARPA’s Otter program; Under contract for follow-on order of Roll-Out Solar Array wings for Thales Alenia Space’s Space Inspire satellites

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities was a use of $9.5 million on a quarterly basis and a positive source of $5.7 million on an LTM basis as of the second quarter of 2024

Contracted Backlog2 increased by 29.9% year-over-year to $354 million on June 30, 2024 as compared to $273 million on June 30, 2023

Total available liquidity3 as of June 30, 2024 was $55.8 million, a 54.1% increase over June 30, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.


“During the second quarter we continued to execute on our 2024 growth strategy, resulting in year-over-year revenue growth of 30.0% and a 29.9% year-over-year increase in Contracted Backlog2,” stated Peter Cannito, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Redwire. “With our reliability and innovation driving key wins in the quarter, including our first SabreSat VLEO flight contract, we enter the second half of the year with strong financial and technical momentum.”

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Revenues for the second quarter of 2024 increased 30.0% to $78.1 million, as compared to $60.1 million for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Net Loss for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $12.6 million to $(18.1) million, as compared to $(5.5) million for the second quarter of 2023. Net Loss for the second quarters of 2024 and 2023 includes a $9.0 million non-cash loss and an $(0.8) million non-cash gain, respectively, associated with the warrant liability change in fair value adjustment.
  • Adjusted EBITDA4 for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by $2.7 million to $1.6 million, as compared to $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2023.
  • On a last twelve month (LTM) basis, Book-to-Bill5 ratio was 1.28 as of the second quarter of 2024, as compared to 1.49 as of the second quarter of 2023. On a quarterly basis, Book-to-Bill5 ratio was 1.47 as of the second quarter of 2024, as compared to 0.76 as of the second quarter of 2023.
  • Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by $12.4 million to $(9.5) million, as compared to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow4 for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by $12.3 million to $(11.2) million, as compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2023.

2024 Forecast

  • For the full year ended December 31, 2024, Redwire affirms that it is forecasting revenues of $300 million.

“Redwire continued strong revenue performance through the second quarter, with revenue for the first half of 2024 climbing to $165.9 million, a 41.0% improvement year-over-year,” said Jonathan Baliff, Chief Financial Officer of Redwire. “During the second quarter, we achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA4 of $1.6 million, which includes a negative impact of $3.1 million from net EAC adjustments, while continuing to make prudent investments. In addition, our net cash provided by operating activities remained positive on an LTM basis and our available liquidity grew to $55.8 million as of June 30, 2024, a significant increase of 54.1% over June 30, 2023. With bids growing to approximately $1.9 billion submitted year-to-date in 2024, and an LTM Book-to-Bill5 ratio of 1.28, we continue to execute on our growth objectives and path to profitability.”

Webcast and Investor Call

1

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and the reconciliation tables included in this press release for details regarding this Non-GAAP measure. 

2

Contracted Backlog is a key business measure. Please refer to “Key Performance Indicators” and the tables included in this press release for additional information.

3

Total available liquidity was $55.8 million as of June 30, 2024, comprised of $30.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $25.0 million in available borrowings from our existing credit facilities.

4

Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are not measures of results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and the reconciliation tables included in this press release for details regarding these Non-GAAP measures.

5

Book-to-bill is a key business measure. Please refer to “Key Performance Indicators” and the tables included in this press release for additional information.
 

About Redwire Corporation

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire’s proven and reliable capabilities include avionics, sensors, power solutions, critical structures, mechanisms, radio frequency systems, platforms, missions, and microgravity payloads. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire’s approximately 700 employees working from 14 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Readers are cautioned that the statements contained in this press release regarding expectations of our performance or other matters that may affect our business, results of operations, or financial condition are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the “safe harbor” provisions in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, financial position, guidance, funding for continued operations, cash reserves, liquidity, projected costs, plans, projects, awards and contracts, and objectives of management, among others, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “continued,” “project,” “plan,” “goals,” “opportunity,” “appeal,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “demonstrates,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall,” “possible,” “forecast,” “trends,” “contemplate,” “would,” “approximately,” “likely,” “outlook,” “schedule,” “on track,” “poised,” “pipeline,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control.

These factors and circumstances include, but are not limited to: (1) risks associated with the continued economic uncertainty, including high inflation, supply chain challenges, labor shortages, high interest rates, foreign currency exchange volatility, concerns of economic slowdown or recession and reduced spending or suspension of investment in new or enhanced projects; (2) the failure of financial institutions or transactional counterparties; (3) the Company’s limited operating history and history of losses to date; (4) the inability to successfully integrate recently completed and future acquisitions; (5) the development and continued refinement of many of the Company’s proprietary technologies, products and service offerings; (6) competition with new or existing companies; (7) the possibility that the Company’s expectations and assumptions relating to future results may prove incorrect; (8) adverse publicity stemming from any incident or perceived risk involving Redwire or our competitors; (9) unsatisfactory performance of our products resulting from challenges in the space environment, extreme space weather events, or otherwise; (10) the emerging nature of the market for in-space infrastructure services; (11) inability to realize benefits from new offerings or the application of our technologies; (12) the inability to convert orders in backlog into revenue; (13) our dependence on U.S. government contracts, which are only partially funded and subject to immediate termination; (14) the fact that we are subject to stringent U.S. economic sanctions, and trade control laws and regulations; (15) the need for substantial additional funding to finance our operations, which may not be available when we need it, on acceptable terms or at all; (16) the fact that the issuance and sale of shares of our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock has reduced the relative voting power of holders of our common stock and diluted the ownership of holders of our capital stock; (17) AE Industrial Partners and Bain Capital have significant influence over us, which could limit your ability to influence the outcome of key transactions; (18) provisions in our Certificate of Designation with respect to our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock may delay or prevent our acquisition by a third party, which could also reduce the market price of our capital stock; (19) our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock has rights, preferences and privileges that are not held by, and are preferential to, the rights of holders of our other outstanding capital stock; (20) there may be sales of a substantial amount of our common stock by our current stockholders, and these sales could cause the price of our common stock and warrants to fall; (21) the impact of the issuance of the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock on the price and market for our common stock; (22) the trading price of our common stock and warrants is and may continue to be volatile; (23) risks related to short sellers of our common stock; (24) inability to report our financial condition or results of operations accurately or timely as a result of identified material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting; and (25) other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and those indicated from time to time in other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. If underlying assumptions to forward-looking statements prove inaccurate, or if known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Persons reading this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”). These financial measures include Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow.

Non-GAAP financial measures are used to supplement the financial information presented on a U.S. GAAP basis and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the relevant U.S. GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with information presented on a U.S. GAAP basis. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, impairment expense, acquisition deal costs, acquisition integration costs, acquisition earnout costs, purchase accounting fair value adjustment related to deferred revenue, severance costs, capital market and advisory fees, litigation-related expenses, write-off of long-lived assets, gains on sale of joint ventures, equity-based compensation, committed equity facility transaction costs, debt financing costs, and warrant liability change in fair value adjustments. Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for the incremental Adjusted EBITDA that acquired businesses would have contributed for the periods presented if such acquisitions had occurred on January 1 of the year in which they occurred. Accordingly, historical financial information for the businesses acquired includes pro forma adjustments calculated in a manner consistent with the concepts of Article 8 of Regulation S-X, which are ultimately added back in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Free Cash Flow is computed as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures.

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. We use Free Cash Flow as a useful indicator of liquidity to evaluate our period-over-period operating cash generation that will be used to service our debt, and can be used to invest in future growth through new business development activities and/or acquisitions, among other uses. Free Cash Flow does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance, and it should not be inferred that the entire amount of Free Cash Flow is available for discretionary expenditures, since we have mandatory debt service requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from this measure. We believe Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful insights into the impact of strategic acquisitions as well as an indicative run rate of the Company’s future operating performance.

Key Performance Indicators

Management uses Key Performance Indicators (“KPIs”) to assess the financial performance of the Company, monitor relevant trends and support financial, operational and strategic decision-making. Management frequently monitors and evaluates KPIs against internal targets, core business objectives as well as industry peers and may, on occasion, change the mix or calculation of KPIs to better align with the business, its operating environment, standard industry metrics or other considerations. If the Company changes the method by which it calculates or presents a KPI, prior period disclosures are recast to conform to current presentation.

 
 
 

REDWIRE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) 
 
 

June 30, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

30,832

 

 

$

30,278

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

22,083

 

 

 

32,411

 

Contract assets

 

42,909

 

 

 

36,961

 

Inventory

 

1,825

 

 

 

1,516

 

Income tax receivable

 

636

 

 

 

636

 

Prepaid insurance

 

577

 

 

 

1,083

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

6,451

 

 

 

6,428

 

Total current assets

 

105,313

 

 

 

109,313

 

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $8,422 and $6,538, respectively

 

15,889

 

 

 

15,909

 

Right-of-use assets

 

11,495

 

 

 

13,181

 

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $22,176 and $18,509, respectively

 

61,755

 

 

 

62,985

 

Goodwill

 

65,218

 

 

 

65,757

 

Equity method investments

 

 

 

 

3,613

 

Other non-current assets

 

604

 

 

 

511

 

Total assets

$

260,274

 

 

$

271,269

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Equity (Deficit)

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

27,796

 

 

$

18,573

 

Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt

 

780

 

 

 

1,378

 

Short-term operating lease liabilities

 

3,502

 

 

 

3,737

 

Short-term finance lease liabilities

 

461

 

 

 

439

 

Accrued expenses

 

28,624

 

 

 

32,902

 

Deferred revenue

 

44,076

 

 

 

52,645

 

Other current liabilities

 

2,064

 

 

 

2,362

 

Total current liabilities

 

107,303

 

 

 

112,036

 

Long-term debt, net

 

94,646

 

 

 

86,842

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

10,634

 

 

 

12,302

 

Long-term finance lease liabilities

 

1,064

 

 

 

1,137

 

Warrant liabilities

 

13,377

 

 

 

3,325

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

2,442

 

 

 

2,402

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

378

 

 

 

400

 

Total liabilities

$

229,844

 

 

$

218,444

 
 
 
 
 

 

 

 

 

REDWIRE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

 

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 125,292.00 shares authorized; 100,912.65 and 93,890.20 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Liquidation preference of $242,381 and $187,780 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

$

108,696

 

 

$

96,106

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ Equity (Deficit):

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 99,874,708 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 65,980,697 and 65,546,174 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

 

7

 

 

 

7

 

Treasury stock, 373,420 and 353,470 shares, at cost, as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

 

(1,007

)

 

 

(951

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

180,716

 

 

 

188,323

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(259,978

)

 

 

(233,791

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

1,996

 

 

 

2,903

 

Total shareholders’ equity (deficit)

 

(78,266

)

 

 

(43,509

)

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

228

 

Total equity (deficit)

 

(78,266

)

 

 

(43,281

)

Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and equity (deficit)

$

260,274

 

 

$

271,269

 
 
 
 
 

REDWIRE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Unaudited

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 
 
 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2024

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2024

 

June 30, 2023

Revenues

$

78,111

 

 

$

60,098

 

 

$

165,903

 

 

$

117,703

 

Cost of sales

 

65,127

 

 

 

44,194

 

 

 

138,094

 

 

 

87,582

 

Gross margin

 

12,984

 

 

 

15,904

 

 

 

27,809

 

 

 

30,121

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

18,088

 

 

 

17,686

 

 

 

35,450

 

 

 

33,724

 

Transaction expenses

 

278

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

278

 

 

 

13

 

Research and development

 

1,748

 

 

 

2,070

 

 

 

2,788

 

 

 

2,458

 

Operating income (loss)

 

(7,130

)

 

 

(3,856

)

 

 

(10,707

)

 

 

(6,074

)

Interest expense, net

 

3,009

 

 

 

2,664

 

 

 

5,927

 

 

 

5,308

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

7,933

 

 

 

(970

)

 

 

9,425

 

 

 

1,457

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(18,072

)

 

 

(5,550

)

 

 

(26,059

)

 

 

(12,839

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

15

 

 

 

(85

)

 

 

124

 

 

 

(116

)

Net income (loss)

 

(18,087

)

 

 

(5,465

)

 

 

(26,183

)

 

 

(12,723

)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

5

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

4

 

 

 

(1

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Redwire Corporation

 

(18,092

)

 

 

(5,464

)

 

 

(26,187

)

 

 

(12,722

)

Less: dividends on Convertible Preferred Stock

 

9,699

 

 

 

4,800

 

 

 

12,742

 

 

 

9,166

 

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

(27,791

)

 

$

(10,264

)

 

$

(38,929

)

 

$

(21,888

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

$

(0.42

)

 

$

(0.16

)

 

$

(0.59

)

 

$

(0.34

)

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

65,701,704

 

 

 

64,345,698

 

 

 

65,636,995

 

 

 

64,313,344

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Redwire Corporation

$

(18,092

)

 

$

(5,464

)

 

$

(26,187

)

 

$

(12,722

)

Foreign currency translation gain (loss), net of tax

 

(78

)

 

 

138

 

 

 

(750

)

 

 

556

 

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

 

(78

)

 

 

138

 

 

 

(750

)

 

 

556

 

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

(18,170

)

 

$

(5,326

)

 

$

(26,937

)

 

$

(12,166

)
 
 
 
 

REDWIRE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) 
 
 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2024

 

June 30, 2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

(26,183

)

 

 

(12,723

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

5,678

 

 

 

5,084

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount

 

349

 

 

 

173

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

4,453

 

 

 

3,866

 

(Gain) loss on sale of joint ventures

 

(1,303

)

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on change in fair value of committed equity facility

 

 

 

 

(66

)

(Gain) loss on change in fair value of warrants

 

10,052

 

 

 

2,011

 

Deferred provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

112

 

 

 

(333

)

Non-cash lease expense

 

22

 

 

 

103

 

Non-cash interest expense

 

 

 

 

525

 

Other

 

690

 

 

 

(128

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable

 

9,987

 

 

 

1,376

 

(Increase) decrease in contract assets

 

(6,449

)

 

 

(11,898

)

(Increase) decrease in inventory

 

(314

)

 

 

188

 

(Increase) decrease in prepaid insurance

 

505

 

 

 

1,604

 

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(231

)

 

 

(592

)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

4,838

 

 

 

(3,262

)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue

 

(8,497

)

 

 

4,025

 

Increase (decrease) in operating lease liabilities

 

(169

)

 

 

(160

)

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities

 

(282

)

 

 

(440

)

Increase (decrease) in notes payable to sellers

 

 

 

 

(557

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

(6,742

)

 

 

(11,204

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Net proceeds from sale of joint ventures

 

4,598

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net

 

(2,475

)

 

 

(2,223

)

Purchase of intangible assets

 

(1,579

)

 

 

(325

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

544

 

 

 

(2,548

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds received from debt

 

15,000

 

 

 

11,500

 

Repayments of debt

 

(7,988

)

 

 

(13,695

)

Payment of debt issuance fees to third parties

 

(322

)

 

 

 

Repayment of finance leases

 

(235

)

 

 

(175

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

530

 

 

 

 

Payment of committed equity facility transaction costs

 

 

 

 

(571

)

Payments of issuance costs related to convertible preferred stock

 

 

 

 

(52

)

Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings on share-based awards

 

(56

)

 

 

 

Payment of contingent earnout

 

 

 

 

(443

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

6,929

 

 

 

(3,436

)

Effect of foreign currency rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(177

)

 

 

103

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

554

 

 

 

(17,085

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

30,278

 

 

 

28,316

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

30,832

 

 

$

11,231

 

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

investorrelations@redwirespace.com

8226 Philips Highway, Suite 101

Jacksonville, FL 32256 USA

