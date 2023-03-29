Redwire Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RDW–Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in space infrastructure, that provides the foundational building blocks that are enabling the most complex space missions, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Q4 and Full Year 2022 Highlights

On October 31, 2022, Redwire completed the acquisition of QinetiQ Space NV (“Space NV”). Space NV has significantly expanded our global footprint and scope of business, especially with the European Space Agency.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 (including Space NV) increased 30.7% to $53.7 million, as compared to $41.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Revenues also grew sequentially by 44.2%, as compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Revenues for the full year 2022 (including Space NV) increased 16.7% to $160.5 million, as compared to $137.6 million for the full year 2021.

Net loss and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the full year 2022 (including the incremental Adjusted EBITDA that Space NV would have contributed if the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2022) were $(130.6) million and $(7.0) million, respectively, as compared to net loss and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $(61.5) million and $3.2 million, respectively, for the full year 2021. Net loss for the full year 2022 includes a $96.6 million non-cash impairment expense, while no such expense occurred in 2021.

for the full year 2022 (including the incremental Adjusted EBITDA that Space NV would have contributed if the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2022) were $(130.6) million and $(7.0) million, respectively, as compared to net loss and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA of $(61.5) million and $3.2 million, respectively, for the full year 2021. Net loss for the full year 2022 includes a $96.6 million non-cash impairment expense, while no such expense occurred in 2021. Since acquisition, Space NV contributed $11.7 million and $0.6 million to full year 2022 revenues and Adjusted EBITDA 1 .

. Excluding Space NV from revenues and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA 1 (as if the acquisition had not occurred), Redwire would have achieved full year 2022 revenues and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $148.9 million and $(11.6) million, respectively, which are results within its revised full year 2022 guidance range for revenues of $140.0 million to $155.0 million and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $(13.0) million to $(6.0) million (which guidance did not account for Space NV).

(as if the acquisition had not occurred), Redwire would have achieved full year 2022 revenues and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA of $148.9 million and $(11.6) million, respectively, which are results within its revised full year 2022 guidance range for revenues of $140.0 million to $155.0 million and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA of $(13.0) million to $(6.0) million (which guidance did not account for Space NV). Total Backlog 2 (including Space NV) grew 71.2% year-over-year to $465.1 million as of December 31, 2022, as compared to $271.6 million as of December 31, 2021. In 2022, contracts awarded were $327.0 million.

(including Space NV) grew 71.2% year-over-year to $465.1 million as of December 31, 2022, as compared to $271.6 million as of December 31, 2021. In 2022, contracts awarded were $327.0 million. For the full year ended December 31, 2023, Redwire expects revenue to be in a range of $220.0 million to $250.0 million.

“In the fourth quarter of 2022, Redwire experienced record revenue and a record quarter for new bookings,” stated Peter Cannito, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Redwire. “We are continuing to build a resilient space platform that includes a diversified portfolio of dependable, long-term government contracts and marquee commercial customers. Our proven space heritage and 2022 technical performance is leading to exciting opportunities with new and existing customers, positioning us with strong momentum entering 2023 supported by a record Total Backlog4 of $465.1 million.

Additional Financial Highlights:

Net loss and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA 3 (including the incremental Adjusted EBITDA that Space NV would have contributed if the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2022) for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $(25.9) million and $(0.5) million, respectively, as compared to net loss and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA 3 of $(13.7) million and $(0.2) million, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

(including the incremental Adjusted EBITDA that Space NV would have contributed if the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2022) for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $(25.9) million and $(0.5) million, respectively, as compared to net loss and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA of $(13.7) million and $(0.2) million, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Book-to-Bill 4 ratio for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 was 3.74 and 2.04, respectively, as compared to 1.45 and 1.13 for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, respectively.

ratio for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 was 3.74 and 2.04, respectively, as compared to 1.45 and 1.13 for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, respectively. Net cash used in operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2022 improved 57.1% to $(4.8) million, as compared to $(11.2) million for the third quarter of 2022. Free Cash Flow 5 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $(5.5) million, as compared to $(12.6) million for the third quarter of 2022.

for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $(5.5) million, as compared to $(12.6) million for the third quarter of 2022. As previously announced, Redwire completed an $81.25 million capital raise to finance the acquisition of Space NV and support our growth initiatives. Total available liquidity was $53.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

“Our financial performance showed improvement on both a sequential and year-over-year basis. We recognized record revenues while delivering improvement in gross profit, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA3 and Free Cash Flow5,” said Jonathan Baliff, Chief Financial Officer of Redwire. “Given our record Total Backlog4 and improved total available liquidity, we enter 2023 with great momentum.”

About Redwire Corporation

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, with valuable intellectual property for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Readers are cautioned that the statements contained in this press release regarding expectations of our performance or other matters that may affect our business, results of operations, or financial condition are “forward looking statements” as defined by the “safe harbor” provisions in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, financial position, guidance, funding for continued operations, cash reserves, liquidity, projected costs, plans, projects, awards and contracts, and objectives of management, are forward looking statements. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “continued,” “project,” “plan,” “goals,” “opportunity,” “appeal,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall,” “possible,” “would,” “approximately,” “likely,” “schedule,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control.

These factors and circumstances include, but are not limited to: (1) risks associated with the continued economic uncertainty, including high inflation, supply chain challenges, labor shortages, high interest rates, foreign currency exchange volatility, concerns of economic slowdown or recession and reduced spending or suspension of investment in new or enhanced projects; (2) the failure of financial institutions or transactional counterparties; (3) the company’s limited operating history; (4) the inability to successfully integrate recently completed and future acquisitions; (5) the development and continued refinement of many of the Company’s proprietary technologies, products and service offerings; (6) competition with new or existing companies; (7) the possibility that the company’s assumptions relating to future results may prove incorrect; (8) adverse publicity stemming from any incident involving Redwire or our competitors; (9) unsatisfactory performance of our products; (10) the emerging nature of the market for in-space infrastructure services; (11) inability to realize benefits from new offerings or the application of our technologies; (12) the inability to convert orders in backlog into revenue; (13) our dependence on U.S. government contracts, which are only partially funded and subject to immediate termination; (14) the fact that we are subject to stringent U.S. economic sanctions, and trade control laws and regulations; (15) the need for substantial additional funding to finance our operations, which may not be available when we need it, on acceptable terms or at all; (16) the fact that the issuance and sale of shares of our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock has reduced the relative voting power of holders of our common stock and diluted the ownership of holders of our capital stock; (17) AE Industrial Partners and Bain Capital have significant influence over us, which could limit your ability to influence the outcome of key transactions; (18) provisions in our Certificate of Designation with respect to our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock may delay or prevent our acquisition by a third party, which could also reduce the market price of our capital stock; (19) our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock has rights, preferences and privileges that are not held by, and are preferential to, the rights of holders of our other outstanding capital stock; (20) there may be sales of a substantial amount of our common stock by our current stockholders, and these sales could cause the price of our common stock to fall; (21) the impact of the issuance of the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock on the price and market for our common stock; (22) the trading price of our common stock and warrants is and may continue to be volatile; (23) risk related to short sellers of our common stock; (24) our management team’s limited experience operating a public company; (25) inability to report our financial condition or results of operations accurately or timely as a result of identified material weaknesses and (26) other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and those indicated from time to time in other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. If underlying assumptions to forward looking statements prove inaccurate, or if known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Persons reading this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”). These financial measures include Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow.

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. We use Free Cash Flow as a useful indicator of liquidity to evaluate our period-over-period operating cash generation that will be used to service our debt, and can be used to invest in future growth through new business development activities and/or acquisitions, among other uses. Free Cash Flow does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance, and it should not be inferred that the entire amount of Free Cash Flow is available for discretionary expenditures, since we have mandatory debt service requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from this measure. During the third quarter of 2022, the Company revised the definition and calculation of Free Cash Flow that was presented in the second quarter of 2022 in accordance with the SEC’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures Compliance and Disclosure Interpretation. Going forward, the Company will use the definition and calculation of Free Cash Flow presented herein.

These Non-GAAP financial measures are used to supplement the financial information presented on a U.S. GAAP basis and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the relevant U.S. GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with information presented on a U.S. GAAP basis. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense (income), net, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment expense, acquisition deal costs, acquisition integration costs, acquisition earnout costs, purchase accounting fair value adjustment related to deferred revenue, severance costs, capital market and advisory fees, litigation-related expenses, write-off of long-lived assets, equity-based compensation, committed equity facility transaction costs, debt financing costs, and warrant liability fair value adjustments. Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for the incremental Adjusted EBITDA that acquired businesses would have contributed for the periods presented if such acquisitions had occurred on January 1 of the year in which they occurred. Accordingly, historical financial information for the businesses acquired includes pro forma adjustments calculated in a manner consistent with the concepts of Article 8 of Regulation S-X, which are ultimately added back in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. As an emerging growth company that has completed a significant number of acquisitions in 2021 and 2022, we believe Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful insights into the impact of strategic acquisitions as well as an indicative run rate of the Company’s future operating performance. Free Cash Flow is computed as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures.

REDWIRE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,316 $ 20,523 Accounts receivable, net 26,726 16,262 Contract assets 31,041 11,748 Inventory 1,469 688 Income tax receivable 688 688 Prepaid insurance 2,240 2,819 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,687 2,488 Total current assets 96,167 55,216 Property, plant and equipment, net 12,761 19,384 Right-of-use assets 13,103 — Intangible assets, net 66,871 90,842 Goodwill 64,618 96,314 Equity method investments 3,269 — Other non-current assets 909 — Total assets $ 257,698 $ 261,756 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,584 $ 13,131 Notes payable to sellers 1,000 1,000 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt 2,578 2,684 Short-term operating lease liabilities 3,214 — Short-term finance lease liabilities 299 — Accrued expenses 36,581 17,118 Deferred revenue 29,817 15,734 Other current liabilities 3,666 1,571 Total current liabilities 94,739 51,238 Long-term debt 74,745 74,867 Long-term operating lease liabilities 12,670 — Long-term finance lease liabilities 579 — Warrant liabilities 1,314 19,098 Deferred tax liabilities 3,255 8,601 Other non-current liabilities 506 730 Total liabilities 187,808 154,534 Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 88,000 shares authorized; 81,250 and none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 76,365 — Shareholders’ Equity (Deficit): Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 99,912,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 64,280,631 and 62,690,869 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 6 6 Treasury stock (381 ) — Additional paid-in capital 198,126 183,024 Accumulated deficit (206,528 ) (75,911 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,076 103 Total shareholders’ equity (deficit) (6,701 ) 107,222 Noncontrolling interests 226 — Total equity (deficit) (6,475 ) 107,222 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and equity (deficit) $ 257,698 $ 261,756

REDWIRE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Revenues $ 53,705 $ 41,075 $ 160,549 $ 137,601 Cost of sales 45,112 33,806 131,854 108,224 Gross margin 8,593 7,269 28,695 29,377 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,517 20,840 70,342 78,695 Contingent earnout expense — 110 — 11,337 Transaction expenses 1,324 1,469 3,237 5,016 Impairment expense 16,161 — 96,623 — Research and development 376 1,190 4,941 4,516 Operating income (loss) (25,785 ) (16,340 ) (146,448 ) (70,187 ) Interest expense, net 2,696 1,525 8,219 6,456 Other (income) expense, net (1,582 ) (857 ) (16,075 ) (3,837 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (26,899 ) (17,008 ) (138,592 ) (72,806 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1,023 ) (3,298 ) (7,972 ) (11,269 ) Net income (loss) $ (25,876 ) $ (13,710 ) $ (130,620 ) $ (61,537 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (3 ) — (3 ) — Net income (loss) attributable to Redwire Corporation $ (25,873 ) $ (13,710 ) $ (130,617 ) $ (61,537 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.43 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (2.09 ) $ (1.36 ) Comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) attributable to Redwire Corporation $ (25,873 ) $ (13,710 ) $ (130,617 ) $ (61,537 ) Foreign currency translation gain (loss), net of tax 2,651 (105 ) 1,987 (403 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 2,651 (105 ) 1,987 (403 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (23,222 ) $ (13,815 ) $ (128,630 ) $ (61,940 )

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Book-to-Bill

Our book-to-bill ratio was as follows for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands, except ratio) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Contracts awarded $ 201,003 $ 59,449 $ 327,035 $ 155,070 Revenues 53,705 41,075 160,549 137,601 Book-to-bill ratio 3.74 1.45 2.04 1.13

Book-to-bill is the ratio of total contract awarded to revenues recorded in the same period. The contracts awarded balance includes firm contract orders including time and material contracts which were awarded during the period and does not include unexercised contract options or potential orders under indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contracts. Although the contracts awarded balance reflects firm contract orders, terminations, amendments, or contract cancellations may occur which could result in a reduction to the contracts awarded balance.

We view book-to-bill as an indicator of future revenue growth potential. To drive future revenue growth, our goal is for the level of contract awarded in a given period to exceed the revenue recorded, thus yielding a book-to-bill ratio greater than 1.0.

Backlog

Our total backlog, which includes both contracted and uncontracted backlog, was as follows for the periods presented:

(in thousands) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Organic backlog, beginning balance $ 139,742 $ 122,273 Organic additions during the period 194,539 155,244 Organic revenue recognized during the period (148,891 ) (137,601 ) Foreign currency translation (478 ) (174 ) Organic backlog, ending balance 184,912 139,742 Acquisition-related contract value, beginning balance — — Acquisition-related contract value acquired during the period 109,765 — Acquisition-related additions during the period 22,731 — Acquisition-related revenue recognized during the period (11,658 ) — Foreign currency translation 7,307 — Acquisition-related backlog, ending balance 128,145 — Contracted backlog, ending balance $ 313,057 $ 139,742 Uncontracted backlog, ending balance 152,072 131,893 Total backlog, ending balance $ 465,129 $ 271,635

