Redwire Chairman and CEO Nominated for Prestigious Satellite Executive of the Year Award

The satellite and space communities can vote to help Peter Cannito win the industry’s most prestigious annual award, The Satellite Executive of the Year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that Redwire Chairman and CEO Peter Cannito has been nominated for the most prestigious award in the satellite industry, Via Satellite’s 2024 Satellite Executive of the Year Award. The nominees were chosen based on their contributions to the global satellite markets, technologies, business practices, services, innovations, advocacy, or any combination of the aforementioned.

Over the past four years, Cannito has successfully executed a growth strategy that transformed Redwire into a trusted supplier for the space industry and is now poised to be a global leader for multi-domain defense technology. Under his leadership, Redwire successfully integrated ten acquisitions through the end of FY2024 spurring Redwire to move up the value chain in national security space and broaden its position into the defense market.

Further, during 2024, Redwire’s share price grew by 477.5%, from $2.85 on December 29, 2023 (the last trading day of 2023) to $16.46 on December 31, 2024, significantly outperforming both the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 indices. At the same time, Redwire showed robust top line performance, with revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 reaching $234.5 million, a 30.1% year-over-year improvement, while also achieving positive Adjusted EBITDA in each of the last 7 quarters through the third quarter of 2024.

In 2024, Redwire’s technology supported numerous civil, commercial and national security missions including NASA’s PACE mission, the European Space Agency’s PROBA-3 and Hera missions, and Maxar’s Ovzon 3 satellite. Additionally, the company announced important contracts with Thales Alenia Space, DARPA, and Blue Origin. Redwire is also supporting the future of space commercialization, with its biotechnology onboard the International Space Station (ISS), including bioprinting the first live human heart tissue.

The winner of the 2024 Satellite Executive of the Year will be determined by a combination of the Via Satellite editorial team and votes that come directly from industry. The public can vote for Peter Cannito online.

"It is an honor to be nominated for this prestigious award alongside an esteemed list of industry leaders and I’d like to thank the Via Satellite team for the recognition. While this award is intended as an individual accolade, this nomination is a testament to the tireless efforts from the entire Redwire team as we’ve executed a very focused growth strategy, continued to deliver best-in-class capabilities to support our customers’ missions, and scaled our business,” commented Redwire Chairman and CEO Peter Cannito.

“For decades, the Satellite Executive of the Year award has commemorated outstanding leadership in the satellite industry,” said Rachel Jewett, Senior Managing Editor of Via Satellite. “This year is no different and we are proud to announce the group of six nominees that represent different ways of charting a new path for the future of the satellite industry.”

Voting closes at noon ET on March 11. The winner will be announced at SATELLITE 2025 on Wednesday, March 12 at the Via Satellite Awards Luncheon, which is open to all conference-level attendees.

For more information on the award, or to vote for Peter Cannito, please visit https://www.satellitetoday.com/vote.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire’s proven and reliable capabilities include avionics, sensors, power solutions, critical structures, mechanisms, radio frequency systems, platforms, missions, and microgravity payloads. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire’s approximately 750 employees working from 17 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.

About Via Satellite

Via Satellite provides essential news and expert business analysis on the global satellite communications marketplace, including current and evolving applications, infrastructure issues, technology, and business and regulatory developments around the world and reaches the most engaged community of satellite professionals and qualified industry decision makers.

