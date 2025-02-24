Redwire Camera Technology to Launch On Board Intuitive Machines’ Second Commercial Mission to the Moon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that its flight-proven Sentinel camera technology (SentinelCam) will launch on board Athena, Intuitive Machines' Nova-C lunar lander, on IM-2, the company’s second mission to the Moon. Redwire delivered Terrain Relative Navigation and Hazard Detection and Avoidance cameras from its Sentinel product line. These cameras are part of a suite of technologies supporting the lander’s navigation and landing.

“Redwire is proud to be the trusted camera supplier for Intuitive Machines’ second mission to the lunar surface as we continue to provide mission-critical hardware to enable lunar exploration and development,” said Adam Biskner, President of Redwire Space Systems. “Redwire’s SentinelCam technology continue to be the gold standard for mission reliability supporting a wide range of civil, commercial, and national security space missions.”

During IM-1, Intuitive Machines' first lunar mission, Redwire cameras detected nine safe landing sites within the targeted south pole region. For IM-2, SentinelCam will provide high resolution capability, with high dynamic range for imaging in bright and high-contrast lunar surface environments. The goal is to enable flight controllers to analyze images, assist in landing, and help track Athena’s movement.

Redwire offers a wide range of avionics and optical sensors within the Sentinel product line. Our SentinelCam technology is built upon the flight heritage from our proven SpectraCam and Argus camera systems. These flight-proven cameras leverage decades of flight heritage to deliver proven space domain awareness capability for civil, commercial, and national security space mission applications. Redwire’s cameras were used on board NASA’s Artemis I mission and have supported other NASA CLPS missions.

