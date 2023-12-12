Redwire Antenna Technology Enables Tactical Link 16 Transmission from Space as Company Prepares to Deliver More Antennas for a Future LEO Constellation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RDW–Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that its L-Band Link 16 Helical Antenna technology successfully demonstrated the transmission of a Link 16 signal from space. The Link 16 waveform provides a tactical advantage for the warfighter by enabling the transmission of rapid and secure communications directly to the battlefield, speeding decision-making cycles. This is a major milestone for the future development of tactical warfighter networks in space.





The antenna system was developed by Redwire for an undisclosed national security customer. Redwire was responsible for the system design, testing, manufacturing, and flight hardware deliveries of three Link 16 antennas. The antennas will enable beyond line-of-sight communications for the warfighter using the Link 16 tactical network, a military tactical data link network designed to provide warfighters operating on land, in the air, and at sea with secure, anti-jam communications.

“Redwire is proud to contribute to this transformative achievement that advances crucial capabilities for our nation’s defense,” said Redwire Space Systems President Adam Biskner. “This demonstration underscores that Redwire is delivering capabilities critical to space development that are proven and effective.”

The successful Link 16 demonstration comes as Redwire prepares to deliver more L-Band antennas to another national security customer.

These successful milestones build from Redwire’s years of antenna and RF systems development for industry and military customers. Redwire’s antennas and RF systems are manufactured in the company’s recently expanded Longmont, Colorado facility, which has a factory capacity to deliver in excess of 120 antennas per year. These antennas are part of Redwire’s rapidly growing antenna and RF payload portfolio. Redwire’s antenna technology was selected for the original pathfinder mission to demonstrate this waveform from space.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a global leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, with valuable intellectual property for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology. It combines decades of flight heritage with an agile and innovative culture. The company’s “Heritage plus Innovation” strategy enables it to combine proven performance with new, innovative capabilities to provide its customers with the building blocks for the present and future of space infrastructure. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Emily Devine



Emily.Devine@redwirespace.com

305-632-9137

OR

Investors:



investorrelations@redwirespace.com

904-425-1431