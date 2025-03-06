Redpoint Global Wins Pinnacle Awards "Trailblazer in Healthcare Technology Award"

Recognition Cites Platform's Data Readiness Capabilities

WELLESLEY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redpoint Global, which helps healthcare organizations maximize the value of patient and consumer data and drive superior engagement, has been named a Pinnacle Awards Diamond winner in the category of Trailblazer in Healthcare Technology. The awards celebrate companies and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional innovation, leadership, and impact in the healthcare industry.

The Trailblazer in Healthcare Technology category considered specific achievements, innovations, and contributions that positively impacted customers, the community, and the industry as a whole.

Redpoint was recognized for its industry leading data readiness and engagement capabilities. The Redpoint Customer Data Platform (CDP) improves patient health – and lowers medical spend – by addressing the root challenges of data accuracy and accessibility. The platform creates accurate, up-to-date, and actionable unified patient profiles, enabling health care organizations to quickly and easily create omnichannel experiences that keep patients engaged with their health.

Notable outcomes include enabling healthcare providers and payers to personalize and scale meaningful engagement and achieve significant reductions in care gaps and marketing costs. For example, with better data one healthcare payer leveraged Redpoint’s single member view to achieve a 35% year-over-year increase in osteoporosis exam completions.

“We appreciate this recognition which underscores the vital role of high-quality data in healthcare innovation,” said Dale Renner, Redpoint Global Founder and CEO. “With a unified, real-time patient view, our customers are breaking down silos, improving engagement, and driving measurable outcomes. We’re proud to empower healthcare leaders with the tools to deliver more personalized, proactive care that improves lives.”

“The 2025 Pinnacle Awards for Healthcare showcase the remarkable strides being made in patient care, medical technology, and health innovation," said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. "These winners exemplify the best of the best—pushing boundaries to improve health outcomes and advance the future of healthcare."

Redpoint Global empowers healthcare leaders to solve member and patient engagement challenges across data, insights, and actions. The Redpoint CDP and engagement technology offer a deeper customer understanding and scalable personalization in a HIPAA-compliant environment. No-code segmentation and omnichannel orchestration optimize acquisition, engagement, and retention strategies for measurable ROI and better outcomes for healthcare organizations and the communities they serve.

