Redpoint Global Achieves Select Tier Partner Status With Snowflake

WELLESLEY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Redpoint Global today announced that it has achieved Select tier partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. As a Select partner, Redpoint Global can accelerate the digital transformation of its joint customers who can fully leverage the performance, flexibility and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.





“Reaching Select tier partner status from Snowflake is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer success. By integrating Redpoint’s CDP capabilities with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, we’re not just enhancing data throughput; we’re transforming it into actionable intelligence that fuels growth and customer satisfaction,” said Ian Clayton, Redpoint Global Chief Product Officer.

Redpoint Global and Snowflake’s partnership delivers significant results in terms of speed-to-value for powering personalized experiences with a single customer view. The composable Redpoint CDP provides the most complete CDP functionality available with zero data replication. As a Select partner, Redpoint helps to mobilize the world’s data with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, helping joint customers capitalize on a full range of CDP capabilities that can be run in a data-in-place environment, including automated data quality and ingestion, tunable identity resolution and no-code dynamic segmentation through easy-to-build, reusable selection rules and models, powering a superior CX at every touchpoint.

For expanded use cases, Redpoint CDP can uniquely connect to as many additional databases as required in a shared Snowflake instance. Read-only views to any kind of master data – additional customer attributes, product/supply chain information, locations or situational details – complement the core operational, campaign and customer information in the primary customer database.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the AI Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake’s flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights. To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake’s self-service partner resources, please click here.

About Redpoint Global – Redpoint helps innovative companies ignite the full potential of data to drive superior customer experiences. The Redpoint CDP creates the most complete, accurate unified customer profile to power any business use case, using industry-leading data quality and identity resolution combined with dynamic, no-code segmentation and activation. CX leaders rely on Redpoint to fuel hyper-personalized experiences that yield tangible ROI in customer acquisition, engagement, loyalty and retention. To learn more: www.redpointglobal.com.

