Redpanda Introduces Fastest Streaming Connectivity for Snowflake with Dramatic Cost-Efficiency and Ease of Use

New Snowflake connector in Redpanda Connect delivers more simple, powerful, and efficient data streaming up to 2x faster than Kafka Connect

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redpanda, the unified streaming data platform, announced a new Snowflake connector based on Snowflake Snowpipe Streaming, which is able to ingest data 2x faster than Snowflake Connector for Kafka — one of the options available to move streaming data from Kafka into Snowflake. The new connector is now available within Redpanda Connect and on all major cloud providers: AWS, GCP, and Microsoft Azure.

“Streaming data has become a cornerstone for our customers in industries ranging from e-commerce and finance to healthcare and IoT, where the ability to react quickly to signals in data can mean the difference between seizing opportunities and falling behind,” said Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product at Snowflake. “We are excited that the new Redpanda Connector for Snowflake provides a fast and efficient bridge for our customers to stream data into Snowflake, helping them leapfrog their AI-driven applications forward.”

The Redpanda Snowflake Connector not only optimizes the parsing, validation code, and assembly for building the files that are sent to Snowflake, but also makes it easy to split a stream into multiple tables and do custom transformations on data in flight. This approach is ideal for modern streaming applications commonly found in autonomous driving, gaming, security, IoT, and generative AI. The connector offers a no-code, configuration-driven approach to integrate streaming data with an easy to use declarative YAML.

“At Entain AU/NZ, Redpanda Connect has changed how we manage our data workflows,” said Andreas Sandmann, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Entain AU/NZ. “By leveraging Redpanda Connect to handle our complex source to Snowflake streaming functions, we’ve not only simplified our streaming architecture but also reduced our reliance on custom tooling, freeing up valuable engineering resources. This shift has streamlined operations and significantly lowered maintenance overhead, enabling us to focus on delivering real-time insights that drive critical decisions across our financial, operational, and reporting functions. For organisations striving to bring data into Snowflake efficiently while reducing complexity, Redpanda Connect isn’t just a tool — it’s a smarter way forward, blending simplicity with innovation to tackle the challenges of modern data management.”

“As companies build data-intensive applications on data platforms like Snowflake, data streaming is going to be a required capability that enables real-time decisioning and actioning for these applications,” said Alex Gallego, founder and CEO of Redpanda. “We are committed to helping developers simplify how they build real-time observability, IoT, and edge applications on Snowflake by streaming data from anywhere in a fast, performant, and efficient way.”

The Redpanda Snowflake Connector’s ability to ingest streaming data into Snowflake’s native table format is separate from Iceberg Topics — Redpanda’s ability to directly write streaming data into Apache Iceberg Tables, which are accessible by both Snowflake and other Iceberg clients such as Apache Spark. This makes Redpanda the first Apache Kafka-compatible streaming data platform to offer native integration for Apache Iceberg as well as a Snowpipe Streaming-based connector. This combined offering allows developers to standardize on Snowflake as the data platform to build real-time applications.

About Redpanda

Redpanda is the unified streaming data platform for developers. API-compatible with Apache Kafka, Redpanda introduces a breakthrough architecture and disruptive capabilities that make it an easy, fast, scalable, and cost-effective engine of record for both real-time and historical enterprise data. Innovators like Lacework, Jump Trading, Vodafone, Moody’s, Hotels Network and Alpaca rely on Redpanda to process hundreds of terabytes of data a day. Backed by premier venture investors Lightspeed, GV and Haystack VC, Redpanda is a diverse, people-first organization with teams distributed around the globe. To learn more, visit our website at redpanda.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @redpandadata.

