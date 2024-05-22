Redline Survey Reveals Professional Vehicle Photography Significantly Boosts Consumer Confidence and Dealership Profits

HADDONFIELD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Redline, a leader in automotive solutions, has recently completed a comprehensive survey revealing the substantial impact of professional vehicle photography on consumer behavior and dealership success. According to the survey, an overwhelming 95% of consumers believe that professional-looking photographs of vehicles on a dealership’s website significantly increase the perceived value of the vehicles.









The survey also revealed that 87% of consumers would click the vehicle showing a clear, well-lit, well-framed photo versus 13% of a vehicle with a blurry, poorly lit or poorly framed photo. Also, 57% of car shoppers think a dealership featuring professional images would need to engage in less price negotiation. This perception indicates that high-quality images attract potential buyers and empower dealerships to maintain their pricing integrity, leading to improved profit margins.

Moreover, an astounding 94% of respondents expressed a preference for clicking on professional-looking photos first when browsing online inventories. This behavior underscores the critical role that visual appeal plays in capturing consumer attention in a competitive digital marketplace.

Key Findings from the Survey:

Perceived Value: 95% of consumers believe professional photos increase a vehicle’s perceived value.

95% of consumers believe professional photos increase a vehicle’s perceived value. Negotiation Leverage: 57% of car shoppers feel that professional photos reduce the need for price negotiation.

57% of car shoppers feel that professional photos reduce the need for price negotiation. Initial Engagement: 94% of consumers are more likely to click on professional-looking pictures first.

“Our survey demonstrates that professional vehicle photography is not just about aesthetics; it directly influences consumer trust, confidence, and ultimately, a dealership’s bottom line,” said Mike McGlade, CEO of Redline. “By investing in high-quality images, dealerships can enhance their online presence, attract more serious buyers, and achieve higher profit margins.”

Redline surveyed 372 adults over 18 years of age, including respondents who indicated they had performed online vehicle shopping in the past three years. Redline’s findings advocate adopting professional photography as a standard practice within the automotive retail industry. Clean, high-quality photos instill trust and confidence in buyers and streamline the sales process, leading to more efficient and profitable transactions. To learn more about how Redline can help a dealership with their photography, visit www.redlineadvantage.com

About Redline

Redline is a leading photo, video and data collection company specializing in the automotive industry. We understand that better data, crisp photos and clear videos Drive ROI. You can rely on the Redline team to inspect/merchandise your product to ensure the utmost confidence from the end-user. To learn more visit www.redlineadvantage.com

Contacts

Patrick Mendoza, mendozap@aristoscomms.com