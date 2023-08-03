Home Business Wire REdistribute Receives Funding from MARIS, a Major Player in the Real Estate...
Business Wire

REdistribute Receives Funding from MARIS, a Major Player in the Real Estate Industry

di Business Wire

One of the largest markets in the mid-west joins elite list of technology investors

NORTH BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–REdistribute, a Multiple Listing Service (MLS) joint venture that collects and distributes MLS data for institutional use, has secured the backing of the real estate community in Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois. REdistribute recognizes the importance of support from the Mid-America Regional Information Systems (MARIS), a regional service that serves over 14,000 members and 14 associations throughout the greater St. Louis metropolitan area. MARIS is respected by industry peers as an important contributor to our industry and as a premiere provider of technology and business improvement tools for agents and brokers in the local market.


“St. Louis is the gateway to the West, and this investment marks another important step for REdistribute as we continue to expand our residential real estate coverage across the nation,” said Amy Gorce, CEO of REdistribute. “With the addition of the Greater St. Louis and Southern Illinois market, REdistribute strengthens our ability to offer cleaner, more timely property data to serve consumers better.”

REdistribute aggregates and distributes data on behalf of participating MLS organizations and their broker participants. The data is sourced directly from the MLS community daily, making it the freshest property data available in the country. Often, institutions involved in the mortgage, property technology, and insurance industries source real estate listing, sales, and property data from public records, where data can lag several weeks or months from the time of the transaction to the time the property record is processed. In contrast, REdistribute pulls data from participating Multiple Listing Services, where real estate professionals update property listings daily.

“We wanted to invest in REdistribute and contribute our valuable real estate data to a joint venture that can return value to our members,” said David Price, President & CEO of MARIS. “The opportunity to be part of this movement and deliver value to our agents and brokers was paramount for us.”

MLS listings hold the most desirable data available because the MLS enforces data collection rules. Real estate agents contribute accurate details that enhance the ability to sell a property; they are motivated to keep the data precise and timely because listings provide a real-time view of the current market activity. With REdistribute, the brokers and MLSs have full transparency about how the data is being used while simultaneously enabling housing-related industries to make better decisions to benefit consumers.

Licensing and access to REdistribute data are now available in the country’s most active real estate markets. To access the list of states and participating markets, visit https://redistribute.com/about/.

About REdistribute

REdistribute is a joint venture amongst some of the largest MLSs in the country that changes how MLS data is collected and packaged for institutional use. REdistribute will aggregate data on behalf of participating MLS organizations and brokerages, providing mortgage, insurance and other housing-related businesses with unbiased, up-to-date MLS data directly from the source. Revenue generated by REdistribute will be shared with participating MLSs, that allows them to add even more value to their participating brokers. For more information, visit www.redistribute.com.

Contacts

Alyson Austin

Gaffney Austin Public Relations

alyson@gaffneyaustin.com
949.403.0484

Jacob Gaffney

Gaffney Austin Public Relations

jacob@gaffneyaustin.com
817.471.7627

Articoli correlati

Genians ranked 4th Highest NAC vendor by Revenue in the 2023 Gartner® Market Share: Enterprise Network Equipment by Market Segment, Worldwide, 1Q23

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#8021x--Genians, the industry pioneer in NAC-driven Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, announced today that it...
Continua a leggere

Carenet Health Hires Patches Seely as Executive Vice President of Clinical Solutions

Business Wire Business Wire -
Recent executive appointment strengthens Carenet’s clinical offeringsSAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carenet Health, a leading provider of 24/7 and on-demand patient engagement...
Continua a leggere

Fred Sheffield Joins Lightning Step as Chief Revenue Officer, Bringing More Than Two Decades of Healthcare Industry and Commercial Leadership to the Leading Behavioral...

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightning Step today announced the appointment of Fred Sheffield as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With a track...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php