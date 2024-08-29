Redis Hires New CFO and CAO to Spearhead Finance and Operations Across Growing Global Footprint

Tony Tiscornia and Diane Honda join the team as Redis invests in its core platform and business to better serve developers and enterprises across a wider variety of use cases

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Redis, the world’s fastest data platform, today announced the hiring of two key executives to continue scaling its business and operations around the world. Tony Tiscornia, formerly the CFO of Coupa Software, joins the company as Chief Financial Officer to lead financial operations. Veteran administrative leader, Diane Honda, joins Redis as Chief Administrative Officer to lead human resources, information security and technology, legal and business administration across Redis’ global offices in US, Israel, UK, Bulgaria, and Singapore.





Tony Tiscornia has over 20 years of experience as a finance leader in enterprise technology and various other industries. Most recently, Tony served as Chief Financial Officer at Coupa Software, the leading cloud-based business spend management technology provider.

“Developers have been using Redis to optimize speed and drive highly successful business outcomes for more than a decade,” said Tiscornia. “Our platform is essential for millions of dev around the world, and for millions more to come. It’s a great time to join this dynamic team at such a pivotal moment in the company’s trajectory. I look forward to partnering with my Redis colleagues, our customers and partners, and everyone across our entire ecosystem as we rapidly grow and scale by continuing to invest in our market-leading solutions across all facets of our business.”

Diane Honda brings over 30 years of experience in operational and organizational management to Redis. Most recently, she served as Chief Administrative Officer at Barracuda Networks, a global cybersecurity solutions company. Honda also serves as a board member for The Hillman Group, Lucidworks, and Conceal.

“Redis stands alone in its commitment to its community. Not just the millions of developers that rely on it daily, but also our employees across the globe that build Redis every day,” said Honda. “It’s a crucial time for Redis. We’re growing our global footprint and team, and I look forward to building upon the vibrant culture that has propelled the company over the past decade.”

“With Redis’ growth accelerating, leaders like Tony and Diane will help us scale globally while continuing to deliver an incredible platform and user experience for our developer community,” said Rowan Trollope, Chief Executive Officer of Redis. “They bring expertise and fresh perspectives to our business, culture, and operations. All of this plays an important role in Redis’ growth, while meeting the evolving needs of our global developer community.”

