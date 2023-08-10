Redgate Unveils Microsoft as Premier Sponsor of PASS Data Community Summit, Alongside Rise in Demand for Cloud Skills

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The news that Microsoft will once again be the Premier Sponsor of the 2023 PASS Data Community Summit is a welcome sign, given the increasing shift to the cloud, Redgate Software announced today.





The Summit which will be held in person, in Seattle, Washington from November 14 to 17 will feature a huge program of 170 technical sessions from community experts, industry engineers and industry leaders. While the sessions will be delivered across five tracks including Analytics, Architecture and Database Management, a common thread runs through them: the interest in how the knowledge to be gained can be applied in the cloud as well as on-premises.

The move to the cloud is already well-documented, with Flexera’s 2023 State of the Cloud Report showing that organizations are embracing multi-cloud environments, and more than half of their workloads and data are in the public cloud. While managing cloud spend and security are their top cloud challenges, the third is the lack of resources and expertise.

This is where the partnership with Microsoft is so valuable for the Summit, with attendees able to learn directly from Microsoft experts, Principal Architects and Product Managers. For example, the Summit pre-conference sessions include how to develop with Azure SQL Database locally and in the cloud, and hands-on labs showing attendees how to migrate from SQL Server to Azure SQL.

Additional Microsoft sessions during the Summit will give attendees further opportunities to widen their cloud knowledge, with Microsoft speakers talking about topics like high-availability/disaster recovery on SQL Server on Azure VMs, Azure Cosmos DB for PostgreSQL and Azure Database for PostgreSQL, cloud-based big data processing, hybrid data with Azure Arc, and the latest updates in Azure SQL and Microsoft Fabric. Summit attendees with questions can also find Microsoft experts on hand at the Microsoft booth.

As Grant Fritchey, Redgate Advocate and a Microsoft Data Platform MVP since 2009, comments: “The experience and skills that data professionals require is now wider and deeper than it’s ever been. Organizations looking to get more value from their data are exploring different database types and platforms, and you’ve got to have a broad knowledge of everything from performance tuning to Power BI, and SQL Server on-premises to Azure Database for PostgreSQL. The presence of Microsoft at the Summit will give attendees the opportunity to learn and ask about the latest thinking in SQL Server and Azure.”

“Our mission is to help organizations drive a culture where every employee can make better decisions based on data,” said Shireesh Thota, Vice President, Azure Databases at Microsoft, who will be giving the opening keynote at the event. “As premier sponsor of the PASS Data Community Summit, we’re eager to support data professionals in growing their in-demand cloud skills by sharing the latest in modernization approaches and best practices for taking advantage of the whole data estate whether the data is in Azure SQL Database, Azure Cosmos DB, Microsoft Fabric, Azure Database for PostgreSQL, Azure Database for MySQL, or someplace else.”

The full catalog of sessions for the PASS Data Community Summit is now available and tickets are available for the event in Seattle, WA, from November 14 – 17. For further details, please visit www.passdatacommunitysummit.com.

