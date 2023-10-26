Redgate to livestream key sessions from the upcoming PASS Data Community Summit free to the worldwide data community

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Redgate announced today that 16 key sessions from the PASS Data Community Summit will be livestreamed on the Summit website to reach more data professionals across the globe. The end-to-end database DevOps provider already has a long-standing reputation for its commitment to the data community, and the move gives data professionals everywhere the opportunity to hear the latest announcements from Redgate, Microsoft, Intel, AWS and community experts.





The PASS Data Community Summit attracts thousands of attendees year after year. In just three weeks, the data community will come together for over 150 sessions covering everything from database DevOps to the cloud, AI and machine learning to PostgreSQL.

A handpicked selection of livestreamed sessions

16 sessions have been handpicked to be livestreamed, as they happen, because they represent topics of interest to the broader data community. Redgate, for example, will be giving a preview of the findings from the 2024 State of the Database Landscape report, as well as announcing a new product launch which will transform software delivery with Test Data Management.

Similarly, Microsoft will showcase the latest innovations across the Azure databases portfolio that will optimize performance and scale, reduce administrative burdens and help build new, AI-ready applications.

To complement the growing number of sessions focused on PostgreSQL at Summit this year, AWS will be providing a three-step guide to modernizing SQL Server workloads to PostgreSQL with minimal code changes.

Community experts, meanwhile, will be talking about issues including compliance auditing for SQL Server and Azure SQL Database, and a Women in Technology luncheon panel will discuss typical obstacles women encounter in the workplace and how to find allies to fight them.

The calendar of sessions to be livestreamed from Wednesday, November 15 to Friday, November 17 is now available on the Summit website livestream page.

The opportunity to learn more, connect more, achieve more

The livestreamed sessions are, of course, just a taster of what Summit attendees will experience in person, in Seattle, and tickets are still available for the in-person event. As well as being able to learn from industry experts and plan a conference schedule to level up specific skills, attendees also have the opportunity to meet and connect with like-minded data professionals in the SQL Server, Azure SQL and PostgreSQL community.

To discover the full catalogue of sessions from community experts and IT professionals representing leading companies in the data and database space including Microsoft, Intel, AWS and Redgate, as well as Google, Pure Storage, SolarWinds, Databricks, Datavail and Quest, visit the Summit website.

About Redgate Software

Redgate offers end-to-end database DevOps to help enterprises streamline software development and surface value from their data faster.

Redgate’s portfolio of solutions helps organizations reliably solve the complex challenges of database management across the DevOps lifecycle on any database, any platform, anywhere. We make life easier for IT leaders, development and operations teams, increasing efficiency, reducing errors and protecting business-critical data.

More than 200,000 companies globally, including 91% of the Fortune 100, trust Redgate to deliver ingeniously simple software.

Contacts

Meghana Shendrikar



Allison+Partners for Redgate Software



Redgate@allisonpr.com