Redgate Responds to the Changing Role of Data Professionals With Diverse Program of Sessions at 2023 PASS Data Community Summit

Alongside familiar learning pathways like solving real world SQL Server problems and database DevOps, the in-person event in Seattle in November will be exploring the battle of data transformation tools, cloud DBA fundamentals and, notably, PostgreSQL.

This development for the Summit which has traditionally focused on SQL Server is a result of the expanding scope of skills being demanded from data professionals and DBAs in businesses and organizations everywhere.

Deeper insights are required from larger amounts of data which need to be cleaned, converted, aggregated, prepared and transformed. DBAs are expected to understand how to migrate on-premises databases into the cloud, protect them, fine-tune their performance – and control costs. PostgreSQL is also rated the most desired database in the world according to the Stack Overflow Developer Survey, and 20 percent of Summit attendees have noted PostgreSQL as a database of interest.

As Ryan Booz, PostgreSQL Advocate at Redgate comments: “The Summit has historically focused on SQL Server and Microsoft Data Platform technology, but it’s clear that many developers and DBAs are now being asked to support multiple database platforms. Increasingly, PostgreSQL is part of that picture more than almost any other relational database.”

A good indicator is the 2023 Stack Overflow Developer Survey, which reveals that developers are now working with an average of three database types to manage the changing volume, nature, and location of data.

With more data professionals increasingly using multiple databases from project to project, a clear need was identified to broaden and diversify sessions at the PASS Data Community Summit so that the community and attendees are supported to navigate this shift.

The 2023 program of 170 technical sessions delivered over three days from community experts, industry engineers, and industry leaders such as Microsoft, aims to address this. Delivered across five tracks including Analytics, Architecture, Database Management, Development, and Professional Development, attendees can plan their own agenda to fill gaps in their knowledge – and catch up with sessions that clash with on-demand recordings available after the event.

Tickets are now available for PASS Data Community Summit 2023, which takes place in Seattle from November 14 – 17, with Early Bird discounts on 3-day passes available until July 26. Visit www.passdatacommunitysummit.com for more details.

