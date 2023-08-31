Home Business Wire Redfin to Present at Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference
Redfin to Present at Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Chris Nielsen will present at the following event:


Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference

Wednesday, September 6, at 2:30 p.m. ET

A link to the live webcast, as well as the replay of this presentation, will be available at http://investors.redfin.com.

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We also run the country’s #1 real estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with same day tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home in certain markets can have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Customers who buy and sell with Redfin pay a 1% listing fee, subject to minimums, less than half of what brokerages commonly charge. Since launching in 2006, we’ve saved customers more than $1.5 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 5,000 people.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Meg Nunnally, 206-576-8610

ir@redfin.com

Public Relations
Mariam Sughayer, 206-876-1322

press@redfin.com

